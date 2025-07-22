India's heart aches: Cardiac medication sales surge 50% in 5 years

India’s battle with heart diseases is intensifying, with a new report by Pharmarack revealing a sharp 50 per cent rise in cardiac medication sales between June 2021 and June 2025. Sales of cardiac medications rose from ₹1,761 crore in June 2021 to ₹2,645 crore by June 2025. This translates to a steady annual growth rate of 10.7 per cent.

The steep jump points to a growing cardiovascular health crisis affecting people across age groups, with sales of drugs used for lowering lipids, heart failure, and anti-anginal treatments showing a steep rise.

What the data reveals

ALSO READ: What causes heart palpitations after eating? Here's what you need to know According to National Crimes Record Bureau report 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India", 32,457 people died from heart attacks in 2022, up from 28,413 deaths in 2021.

A 2024 report in the American Library of Medicine states that the prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) increased significantly from 1- 2 per cent in the 1960s to 10-12 per cent in recent years in India's urban areas. In the rural areas, it went up from 2-3 per cent to 4-6 per cent. CVDs are responsible for 45 per cent of deaths among people aged 40–69 years in India, the report stated. In 2016, 27 per cent of all deaths in India were caused by CVDs What is driving this surge? Experts suggest the reasons for this sharp increase may include:

Evolving diagnostic norms: New guidelines that define high blood pressure as readings above 120 mmHg (previously 130–140 mmHg)

Increasing population of senior citizens

Better awareness of heart diseases

Better access to healthcare and medication Talking about the surge, Dr Vikas Kohli, founder of Child Heart Foundation, said, “Prescriptions for heart medications have gone up because doctors are catching conditions sooner. Guidelines now support the use of lipid-lowering agents and heart failure therapies much sooner in the disease cycle." "Drugs like sacubitril and eplerenone have seen an 83 per cent surge in sales over five years. At the foundation, we have also seen a rise in demand for pediatric cardiac drugs like Ambrisentan, Selexipag, and Tadalafil, which are life-sustaining for children with conditions like pulmonary hypertension. So yes, the sales figures have gone up. But what they really point to is a country waking up to the scale of its heart health crisis,” he added.

Access to diagnostics playing a role More Indians are undergoing diagnostic tests, leading to earlier and more frequent detection of cardiovascular conditions. With increased availability of ECGs, blood pressure monitors, and health screenings even in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, doctors are able to initiate treatment faster - leading to greater prescription volumes. “More diagnostic tools are now available in smaller cities. Tests that were once limited to metro hospitals like echocardiograms, ECGs, and lipid profiles can now be done closer to home. This means heart problems are being caught earlier, sometimes even before symptoms start. And earlier diagnosis means earlier treatment," said Dr Kohli.

Digital tools have helped as well, he added. "Telemedicine, e-pharmacies, and remote consultations have made follow-ups easier. Medication refills don’t get missed as often now, even in remote areas. This consistency is critical in cardiac care,” said Dr Kohli. Young adults at risk Cardiologists are warning of a disturbing shift: heart disease is no longer limited to the elderly. Increasingly, patients in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed. “One in two Indians is living with some form of lifestyle disorder such as hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, or diabetes. These are no longer problems of older age or urban affluence, said Dr Kohli.

"Even among college students, a third are overweight. Nearly half of healthy adults show early signs of heart strain. Between 2019 and 2022, obesity rose by 50 per cent. Cholesterol issues and hypertension are climbing, even among the young,” he added. Prevention must take priority With such worrying figures, public health experts stress that prevention must take centre stage. Along with raising awareness about heart health and lifestyle changes, policy-level action is urgently needed. “We can’t medicate our way out of this crisis. Prevention has to take the front seat,” said Dr Kohli. He recommends: Screening - Regular, affordable screening across all age groups.We need to find heart conditions early, before they cause irreversible damage. For children born with congenital heart disease, that first year is critical. If a diagnosis is delayed, so is the treatment. And many do not survive that wait.

Lifestyle change - The jump in obesity, stress, poor diets, and sleep issues is real. Cholesterol issues and hypertension are climbing, even among the young. This needs to be addressed in schools, at workplaces, and in public messaging and cannot be limited to urban centres. Make treatment affordable- Medications like Ambrisentan, Selexipag, and Tadalafil are vital for long-term care in conditions like pulmonary hypertension. But many families simply can’t afford them. Insurance rarely covers pediatric cardiac issues. Government schemes need to step in where private systems fall short. With India facing a heart health epidemic, experts believe that a focus on early detection, lifestyle changes, and preventive medicine could help stem the tide.