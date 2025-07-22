Is walking 10,000 steps enough for your fitness goal? Here's what to know

The idea of walking 10,000 steps a day has long been considered a gold standard for fitness trackers and step challenges. But is it truly essential or enough for achieving good health? Factors such as age, fitness level, and existing medical conditions play a critical role in determining how much physical activity is appropriate for each individual.

According to Dr Surender Pal Singh, Head of the Physiotherapy Department at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, walking 10,000 steps a day is great but not mandatory.

How many steps are enough for good health?

Dr Singh said in an interview with Business Standard, “Not really.” He explained that 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day can still offer significant health benefits. The key is staying active in a way that fits your life. In fact, walking goals should be age-appropriate and health-specific.

For younger adults, more steps (like 12,000 to 14,000) naturally happen through daily activities. But for older people or those with health issues like arthritis or heart conditions, even short, frequent walks of a few hundred steps at a time can be extremely beneficial. So, it’s not about chasing a big number — it’s about moving consistently. Dr Singh further stressed that walking briskly can burn more calories and improve fitness faster than just clocking steps slowly. But if you can’t walk fast, no problem. Just make sure you’re moving regularly throughout the day. Short, quick walks between meetings or after every 30 minutes of sitting can still offer big health wins.

He highlighted that even short bursts of walking every 30–40 minutes can protect your heart, keep your joints flexible, and reduce stiffness. Can walking alone keep you fit? Dr Singh said walking is great, but it’s not enough. He recommended a balanced fitness routine that includes: Cardio: Walking, cycling, swimming, running

Walking, cycling, swimming, running Strength training: Muscle-building exercises 2–3 times a week

Muscle-building exercises 2–3 times a week Flexibility: Yoga, stretching, joint mobility exercises

Yoga, stretching, joint mobility exercises Mental health: Meditation and relaxation techniques Walking is just one piece of your fitness puzzle. If you want to lose weight, tone muscles, or improve strength, you need to combine walking with muscle training and dietary discipline.