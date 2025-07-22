Is walking 10,000 steps enough for your fitness goal? Here's what to know

How many steps are enough for good health?
Can walking alone keep you fit?
- Cardio: Walking, cycling, swimming, running
- Strength training: Muscle-building exercises 2–3 times a week
- Flexibility: Yoga, stretching, joint mobility exercises
- Mental health: Meditation and relaxation techniques
How can busy professionals walk more each day?
- Build a walking and exercise plan that suits your schedule
- Focus on progressive goals — start small and increase gradually
- Use small pockets of time like lunch break strolls, post-dinner walks, or walking meetings to stay active
Key takeaways for your daily routine
- 5,000 to 7,000 steps per day is a solid start. More is great, but not mandatory
- Walking pace matters — brisk walking burns more calories
- Frequent short walks can be just as beneficial as one long walk
- Don’t rely only on walking. Add strength, flexibility, and mental fitness for a complete routine
- Customise your fitness — it should suit your lifestyle, not someone else’s Instagram post
