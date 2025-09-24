Know your risk: How to stay safe from serious medicine side-effects

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi said India now ranks among the top contributors globally in reporting adverse drug reactions (ADR). This is a reminder that even everyday medicines can carry hidden risks. But what exactly is an ADR, and how do you know if you’re experiencing one?

What is an ADR, and is it the same as a side-effect?

According to experts, all side-effects are ADRs, but not all ADRs are just side-effects.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explains:

Side-effect is the expected, often mild “extra” impact of a medicine. Example: mild nausea after antibiotics, or drowsiness with some painkillers. ADR, on the other hand, is the bigger umbrella term. It includes both the expected and the rare, sometimes serious reactions, like a severe rash, liver damage, or difficulty in breathing.

Are all ADRs dangerous? “Not always,” said Dr Tayal. “Some are as mild as an upset stomach. But even ‘mild’ matters because they can mess with how you take your meds, which can spiral into bigger health issues.” On the other end of the spectrum are ADRs that can be life-threatening such as severe allergic reactions, high fever with skin peeling, or yellowing of the eyes (a liver warning sign). What are the early warning signs of ADRs? Here are early warning signs to never ignore: New rashes, hives, or swelling on your face/lips

Sudden breathlessness or fast heartbeat

High fever, mouth sores, or peeling skin

Yellow skin or eyes, dark urine

Severe stomach pain, nonstop vomiting or loose motions

Unusual bleeding, bruising, or seizures How do ADRs differ depending on the medicine? Antibiotics: Mild diarrhoea or nausea is common. Rarely, they can cause dangerous skin reactions or severe gut infections

Mild diarrhoea or nausea is common. Rarely, they can cause dangerous skin reactions or severe gut infections Painkillers (NSAIDs, opioids): Ibuprofen can upset your stomach, harm kidneys, or (rarely) cause severe skin reactions. Opioids may cause drowsiness or suppress breathing

Ibuprofen can upset your stomach, harm kidneys, or (rarely) cause severe skin reactions. Opioids may cause drowsiness or suppress breathing Cancer drugs: Higher risk of organ damage, infections, and severe nausea

Higher risk of organ damage, infections, and severe nausea Vaccines/biologics: Usually just fever or soreness. Rarely, the immune system overreacts “And let’s not forget the OTC culture in India. From antibiotics, painkillers, to some herbal medicines, people often consume without a prescription, making ADRs more likely,” said Dr Tayal.

Who is at higher risk of ADRs? According to Dr Tayal, kids, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses are at high risk: Kids: Their bodies process drugs differently; even a small miscalculation in dose can trigger a reaction

Their bodies process drugs differently; even a small miscalculation in dose can trigger a reaction Older adults: Slower drug clearance + multiple medicines = double trouble

Slower drug clearance + multiple medicines = double trouble Chronic illness patients: Heart, liver, or kidney problems can make medicines accumulate dangerously He further said genes, diet, and herbal teas can also influence how your medicine behaves: Genetics: Some people lack enzymes needed to process drugs, which leads to unexpected toxicity

Some people lack enzymes needed to process drugs, which leads to unexpected toxicity Diet: Grapefruit juice, cranberries, alcohol, or herbal products can mess with drug metabolism

Grapefruit juice, cranberries, alcohol, or herbal products can mess with drug metabolism Co-existing diseases: Liver, kidney, or heart conditions make ADRs more likely How does India track adverse drug reactions? India has a system called the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), established in 2010 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It collects reports from hospitals, doctors, pharmacists, and even patients. These reports feed into global safety databases. Due to this initiative, India is now among the top global contributors in ADR reporting, which is a sign that awareness is growing.