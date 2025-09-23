Trump links Tylenol to autism, but Indian doctors say paracetamol is safe

When US President Donald Trump made controversial claims linking Tylenol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy to autism on Tuesday morning (Indian Standard Time), the remarks quickly sparked global debate. Tylenol, better known by its generic name paracetamol, is one of the world’s most widely used medicines for fever and pain relief. In India, it is sold under popular brands such as Crocin, Calpol, and Dolo-650.

Trump urged pregnant women to avoid the drug “unless absolutely necessary” and called on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update warning labels. The announcement has set off a heated debate among doctors and scientists, many of whom including doctors in India caution that the claims are unproven and risk fuelling confusion among parents.

What is Tylenol? Tylenol is a widely used over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever and fever reducer. Its active ingredient is acetaminophen, known internationally as paracetamol. In India, paracetamol is among the most commonly prescribed and self-purchased medications, considered safe for children, adults, and pregnant women when taken at the correct dose. Why Trump is going after it Trump’s remarks echo a long-running theme in American politics linking common medicines or vaccines to autism, claims that have never been supported by solid scientific evidence. At the press conference, he declared, “Taking Tylenol is not good … Don’t take it,” and insisted that prenatal exposure increases autism risk.

His statements were made alongside wider calls to delay the Hepatitis B vaccine for infants and to space out childhood vaccinations. Public health experts in the US say these statements play into anti-vaccine and anti-medicine sentiment, which has grown louder in recent years. The new FDA guidance Following Trump’s announcement, the FDA said it will add warning labels to acetaminophen products in the US, noting that prenatal use “may be associated with an increased risk of autism or neurodevelopmental disorders.” The agency has also issued advisories to doctors to exercise caution when recommending the medicine to pregnant patients.

Critics point out that this guidance appears to go further than the current body of scientific evidence, which largely finds no causal link. Indian doctors counter Trump’s claim Several studies have attempted to examine whether paracetamol use during pregnancy is associated with autism or ADHD in children. While some observational studies suggested weak associations, more rigorous analyses, including a large scale Swedish cohort study of 2.4 million children, found no increased risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability once confounding factors were accounted for. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the research cell at the Kerala State Indian Medical Association (IMA) and chairman of the scientific committee at IMA Cochin, said the new US claims need to be viewed cautiously.

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has confirmed that acetaminophen or paracetamol is safe in pregnancy and does not cause autism. The recent developments in the US must be viewed in the context of widespread anti-vaccine sentiment, with misinformation about autism being a politically sensitive topic. One must remember that leaving fever untreated in pregnancy can also harm both the mother and the fetus,” he said. Dr S Sachidananda Kamath, paediatrician and neonatal specialist, and former president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), stressed the essential role of paracetamol in pregnancy care. He said, “Acetaminophen is one of the safest options available to pregnant patients to treat pain and fever, which can be harmful when left untreated. There is no evidence of the drug causing autism or any other neurodevelopmental disorder in children. In fact, the data from numerous studies have shown that acetaminophen plays an important, and safe, role in the well-being of pregnant women.”

He explained that almost every pregnant woman is given paracetamol at least once during pregnancy for pain or fever as she is diagnosed and treated for the issue causing that discomfort. “Maternal fever, headaches as an early sign of preeclampsia, and pain are all managed with acetaminophen, making it essential. If you collect data retrospectively and ask mothers of children with any kind of neurodevelopmental disorders, almost each woman will say she had taken the drug but this does not mean that there is a direct link between therapeutic use of paracetamol and autism. There can be dosage issues and only overuse of the drug can cause problems. But that will happen in the liver of the patient first.”