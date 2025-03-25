AIIMS Delhi to install India's first indigenously built MRI machine by Oct

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday announced that it is set to install the country’s first indigenously developed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine by October this year.

The project will be run under a partnership with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Commenting on the development, PH Rao, director general, SAMEER, said that the body is waiting for permission for clinical and human trials, as the country currently does not have a mechanism to validate the machine for standards within the country.

A senior official from AIIMS, New Delhi, added that the 1.5 tesla MRI machine is expected to be installed in another seven months, or by October this year.

This comes even as the Centre is pushing for indigenous innovations to reduce import dependency in medical devices.

Currently, around 80 to 85 per cent of India's medical device requirements are met through imports.

In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, the nation’s medical device import bill reached Rs 68,885 crore, a 13 per cent increase from Rs 61,179 crore in FY23.

“The partnership aims to reduce treatment costs and reliance on imported medical devices,” an AIIMS official said.

While the Meity’s research body will be trialling the machine in the coming months, several companies such as Chennai-headquartered Fischer Medical Ventures and Bengaluru-based Voxelgrids Innovations have claimed to have developed made-in-India MRI machines previously.

Both companies could not be contacted for a comment.