What breathing air at AQI 50 feels like for your lungs and body, explained

Not entirely. “There is no such thing as air that is completely safe, even at an AQI of 50. However, it is many times better than what people in metro cities face every day,” says Dr Pankaj Chhabra, Clinical Director–Pulmonology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

“The ideal body functions best in air that has no particulate matter and little to no oxidants,” Dr Chhabra explains. “But that’s theoretical — in the real world, we are always dealing with some level of exposure.”

Still, Dr Chhabra stresses that even if AQI 50 is not perfect, it is the healthiest possible air most Indian cities can offer. “It is the recovery zone for your respiratory system. Use it well. Exercise outdoors, air out the indoors, and allow your body to enjoy the relief,” he says.

What does AQI really measure?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a number that indicates how clean or polluted the air is. It is calculated based on key pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.