Home / Health / Delhi's annual battle with air pollution: Aiims issues health advisory

Delhi's annual battle with air pollution: Aiims issues health advisory

As Delhi's air quality plunges into 'very poor' levels post-Diwali, Aiims has issued a video advisory on how to stay safe from toxic air and limit exposure to pollution

Delhi air pollution

Residents in Delhi navigate daily life under a thick blanket of post-Diwali smog, as Air Quality Index levels hit ‘very poor’ across the city. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Like every year, Delhi’s air has turned hazardous again, with the latest readings showing the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) firmly in the “poor” category, crossing the 250 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, and 401–500 “severe”.  The current AQI means each breath comes with significantly elevated risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions, prompting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi, to issue a public health advisory.  In a video released on X, Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at Aiims, shared ways to protect health from rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. From staying indoors during peak pollution hours to using N95 masks, the advisory offers practical tips for daily life in a city where breathing safely has become a challenge.
 

Why did Aiims issue a pollution advisory now?

Delhi’s air quality crashed after Diwali celebrations on October 20 this year, as it does annually. At 7 am on October 21, the citywide AQI averaged 451, deep in the “severe” category. Regions across the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded AQI levels above 400, triggering emergency measures under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
 
While the Supreme Court permitted the use of so-called “green” firecrackers this year (with 30 per cent less emissions), their real-world impact has been negligible, according to environmental experts. Since then, even after several days, the capital’s air has remained trapped in the “very poor” or “severe” zones, before marginally dipping into “poor”.

Aiims’ key recommendations to reduce exposure

Dr Harshal Salve recommends simple measures:

  • Stay indoors during peak hours. Pollution levels are highest in the early morning until 8:30 or 9:00 am.
  • Choose indoor exercise. Avoid running, jogging, or cycling outdoors in polluted air.
  • Use air purifiers if you can. For those who can afford them, purifiers help reduce indoor exposure.
  • Wear N95 masks outdoors. These limit inhalation of dangerous particulate matter.
  • Track the AQI daily. Use credible apps such as SAMEER (by MoEFCC) to decide whether it’s safe to step out.
  • Keep one “petroleum-free day” per week. Dr Salve suggests individuals reduce local emissions by skipping vehicle use once a week.
  • Avoid congested and high-traffic areas.

Why many Delhi residents struggle to follow these measures

Many of the measures recommended by Aiims rely on personal capacity, highlighting real-world barriers. For most of Delhi’s working-class and informal workers, staying home during morning hours or buying a ₹12,000- ₹15,000 air purifier is not an option. A basic purifier can cost as much as 15 days’ wages for many families.
 
For those who live in cramped single-room homes near traffic-heavy roads or factory clusters, such “stay indoors” advice does not translate into real protection.

What else is the government doing besides advisories?

For the first time, Delhi attempted cloud seeding on October 28 using a special aircraft, targeting areas like Burari and Karol Bagh. The goal was to induce artificial rain and bring down particulate levels. However, early reports suggest the experiment has failed to produce rain so far. Nine such trials were expected in total, according to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
 
Meanwhile, Grap-II remains in force, which includes measures like banning diesel generators and restricting construction activities.

Is staying indoors enough to beat pollution?

Unfortunately, no. According to doctors, even when you are indoors, toxic air seeps into homes, especially in high-emission zones. Indoor air can contain up to 70 per cent of outdoor particulate matter (PM2.5) unless there are sealed windows and air purifiers.
 
So, while indoor workouts and mask usage do help, they are limited shields in a city where the air itself has turned hazardous. 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Air Quality Index Health with BS BS Web Reports air pollution Delhi air quality health news

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

