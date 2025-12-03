1 in 2 packaged foods sold online is junk or ultra-processed, shows survey

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A new LocalCircles study has revealed a worrying trend in India’s online food shopping habits: nearly half of all packaged food items listed on major quick commerce and online grocery platforms fall into the category of junk, HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) or ultra-processed foods.

The study received over 24,000 survey responses from parents of Gen Z across 277 districts in India. Of the respondents, 63 per cent were men and 37 per cent women.

What did the study find?

The research found that almost 50 per cent of all packaged foods available on leading quick commerce platforms are HFSS or ultra-processed, with some platforms showing even higher proportions. These foods typically include biscuits, chips, chocolates, instant noodles, sugary drinks, candies and other heavily processed snacks.

ALSO READ: 30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating The survey spanned eight major platforms, including Amazon Fresh, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and MilkBasket. What did the respondents say? The concern is not only about availability but consumption. When parents were asked whether young members of their family are regularly ordering such foods online, 39 per cent responded “yes”, indicating frequent ordering of ultra-processed items like soft drinks, desserts, flavoured snacks and sugary packaged beverages. Nine in 10 parents surveyed said that a RED label placed next to ultra-processed or HFSS foods on online shopping platforms would help youth make healthier decisions. As many as 54 per cent said it would absolutely help reduce unhealthy consumption, while 35 per cent believed it would at least raise awareness and potentially encourage healthier choices.