1 in 2 packaged foods sold online is junk or ultra-processed, shows survey

Nearly half of all packaged foods sold on India's online grocery and quick-commerce apps are ultra-processed or high in fat, sugar and salt, raising health concerns for Gen Z consumers

food delivery apps
The research found that almost 50 per cent of all packaged foods available on leading quick commerce platforms are HFSS or ultra-processed. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
A new LocalCircles study has revealed a worrying trend in India’s online food shopping habits: nearly half of all packaged food items listed on major quick commerce and online grocery platforms fall into the category of junk, HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) or ultra-processed foods.
 
The study received over 24,000 survey responses from parents of Gen Z across 277 districts in India. Of the respondents, 63 per cent were men and 37 per cent women.
 

What did the study find?

 
The research found that almost 50 per cent of all packaged foods available on leading quick commerce platforms are HFSS or ultra-processed, with some platforms showing even higher proportions. These foods typically include biscuits, chips, chocolates, instant noodles, sugary drinks, candies and other heavily processed snacks.
 
The survey spanned eight major platforms, including Amazon Fresh, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and MilkBasket.     
 

What did the respondents say?

 
The concern is not only about availability but consumption. When parents were asked whether young members of their family are regularly ordering such foods online, 39 per cent responded “yes”, indicating frequent ordering of ultra-processed items like soft drinks, desserts, flavoured snacks and sugary packaged beverages.
 
Nine in 10 parents surveyed said that a RED label placed next to ultra-processed or HFSS foods on online shopping platforms would help youth make healthier decisions. As many as 54 per cent said it would absolutely help reduce unhealthy consumption, while 35 per cent believed it would at least raise awareness and potentially encourage healthier choices.
 

Most online grocery platforms dominated by HFSS foods

 
The platform-wise listing analysis showed a consistently high prevalence of HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) or ultra-processed foods:
• Blinkit: 62 per cent
• Zepto: 58 per cent
• Swiggy Instamart: 54 per cent
• JioMart: 50 per cent
• BigBasket: 49 per cent
• MilkBasket: 48 per cent
• Amazon Fresh: 44 per cent
• Flipkart Minutes: 42 per cent
 
The study showed that all platforms had more than 40 per cent of their packaged food listings in the HFSS category, making it easy for consumers, especially children and young adults, to choose unhealthy options. 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

