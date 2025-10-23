India's air pollution killed 2 mn in 2023, worsening chronic diseases: Study

India’s air-pollution burden
- Around 70 per cent of all COPD deaths in India are attributable to air-pollution exposure.
- One in three lung-cancer deaths are linked to polluted air.
- More than one in four heart-disease deaths are tied to air-pollution exposure.
- Nearly one in five deaths from diabetes are linked to ambient air pollution.
Changing sources
Regional hotspots in India
- States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal each recorded more than 100,000 deaths from air-pollution exposure in 2023.
- Northern India and the Indo-Gangetic Plain remain particularly vulnerable due to geography (pollution traps, winter inversion layers) and the mix of sources including industry, transport, biomass burning and crop-residue fires.
Policy implications and what needs to be done
- Regional strategies are vital - states need tailored air-quality action plans that reflect their unique sources and exposure contexts
- Health systems must adapt - a large proportion of air-pollution deaths come from NCDs, national health policy must recognise air pollution as a core risk factor and integrate screening, prevention and treatment accordingly.
- Monitoring and data - better air-quality monitoring and health surveillance at regional/state levels will help policy-makers identify hotspots and measure progress.
- Pollution reduction efforts must be multi-sectoral, involving health, environment, transport, energy and urban planning, otherwise the disease burden will continue to grow.
- Focus must shift more to ambient air quality (particularly PM2.5 and ozone) rather than only household cooking emissions, given that the latter are declining while the former are rising.
