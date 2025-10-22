Resetting your body clock after festive nights: How to get back in sync

What is circadian rhythm?
When festive nights confuse your sleep cycle
- Bright indoor lights at night and not enough sunlight during the day can confuse your brain about when to stay awake or rest.
- Late-night caffeine, alcohol, stress, or an uncomfortable sleep setup can also disturb your natural sleep rhythm.
- Too much screen time before bed delays melatonin production and pushes your sleep cycle later.
- Night shifts or frequent travel across time zones disrupt your natural light exposure, throwing your internal rhythm off balance.
- Weekend sleep catch-ups, or consistently shifting bedtimes also confuse your body clock.
- Depression, insomnia, or neurological disorders, and certain medications, can interfere with the circadian rhythm.
Hidden costs of a disrupted sleep cycle
- Inadequate sleep can block the brain’s ability to form new memories, almost like the “memory inbox” shuts down, making it harder to retain new information.
- Chronic sleep deprivation can trigger a build-up of beta-amyloid, a toxic protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
- Poor sleep affects key body systems such as the reproductive, immune, and cardiovascular systems, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
- Short sleep duration is also associated with a higher risk of several cancers, including breast, prostate, and bowel cancer.
How to reset your sleep cycle?
- Set a regular sleep and wake time, even on weekends as your body thrives on routine.
- Get morning sunlight to reset your internal clock, and limit screen use before bed.
- Unwind with calming activities like reading, music, or a warm bath. Keep your room cool and dark.
- Darkness signals your brain it’s time to sleep, so avoid caffeine in the late afternoon.
Light, food, and the body clock connection
When should one seek medical help?
