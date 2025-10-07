Are you getting the right amount of protein for your body's needs?

Walk into any gym or scroll through a fitness reel, and you’ll hear conflicting advice about protein, the holy grail of nutrition debates. While everyone seems to have an opinion on how much protein is enough for the body, the answer isn’t that straightforward. Health experts warn that while excess protein can strain your kidneys, too little can weaken your muscles and leave you tired and weak.

Experts say the real answer isn’t one-size-fits-all. It depends on your age, body weight, and activity level. A young adult who works out regularly will need far more protein than someone with a sedentary lifestyle, while older adults may need extra protein to maintain muscle strength and prevent age-related loss. In short, how much protein you need each day depends on how you live, move, and age.

How much protein do you really need? According to the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR -NIN 2020), the recommended protein intake for healthy adults is 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. This means that someone weighing 60 kg needs about 50 grams of protein a day, and someone at 70 kg would need roughly 58 grams. Experts say that someone who works out regularly may need anywhere from 1.2 to 2 grams per kilogram depending on their intensity and goals. “On average, a person should consume 15 to 25 grams in each meal to meet their daily protein intake. However, the amount can vary based on the physical activity of the person,” says Dr Srishti Goyal, dietician with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

“After the age of 30 or 35, the body naturally starts losing muscle mass in a process known as sarcopenia. A slightly higher protein intake, along with resistance-based activity, can help slow that decline,” shares Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda. Also read: Protein mania shifts from gym-goers to mainstream consumers in India ICMR’s recommendation Adult men: 54 g per day (moderate activity) Adult women: 45.7 g per day (moderate activity) Pregnant women: additional 9.5 g per day in the second trimester and 22 g per day in the third trimester Lactating women: additional 16.9 g per day during the first six months, and 13.2 g per day during 6–12 months postpartum

Infants 0–6 months: 8.1 g per day 6–12 months: 10.5 g per day Children 1–3 years: 12.5 g per day 4–6 years: 15.9 g per day 7–9 years: 23.3 g per day Boys (10–18 years): 31.8 – 55.4 g per day (increasing with age) Girls (10–18 years): 32.8 – 46.2 g per day (increasing with age) For those consuming cereal-based diets with low-quality protein, the intake should rise to 1g per kg per day. Also read: From muscles to immunity: Why protein is important for your health Personalisation matters Certain individuals possess genetic variations that enhance protein utilisation efficiency, requiring less dietary protein, while others need higher intakes to achieve the same, shares Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome, a predictive health technologies firm.