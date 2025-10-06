From muscles to immunity: Why protein is important for your health

Ever wondered why people keep talking about “eat more protein”? Or why protein shakes are everywhere in gyms and wellness posts? Imagine your body as a house: proteins are the builders, repair crew, messengers, and security guards. Without them, things start to fall apart. From repairing tissue to fighting infections, proteins are behind much of what keeps us alive and well.

What is protein?

Proteins are large molecules made up of chains of smaller organic compounds called amino acids. When you eat protein-rich foods, your digestive system breaks them down into these amino acids, which your body then reassembles into new proteins, needed for various tasks. These are essential amino acids, those your body can’t make, so you must obtain them from food, shares Dr Srishti Goyal, dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Also Read: Brittle nails and tooth trouble? Time to check your calcium levels Dietary protein is an essential nutrient that keeps your body functioning smoothly. Your daily protein requirement depends on several factors like age, body weight, activity level, and overall calorie needs. What does protein do? Proteins are incredibly versatile. Some of their roles include: Providing structure to cells and tissues (like collagen in skin and connective tissue)

Acting as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions (for example, breaking down food)

Transporting molecules (like haemoglobin transporting oxygen in blood)

Acting as messengers and signals (some hormones are protein-based)

Supporting immune function (antibodies are proteins)

Repairing and building muscle, tissues, wounds. As proteins are constantly being broken down and rebuilt, your body needs a regular supply of amino acids to maintain these processes.

Benefits of eating enough protein 1. Satiety & appetite control: Protein helps regulate hunger hormones, making you feel fuller and less likely to overeat, which in turn helps in weight management. 2. Muscle growth and maintenance: It is crucial if you’re active or getting older as protein fuels muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the process that repairs, strengthens, and builds muscle after everyday wear or workouts. 3. Aids the immune system and healing: You need protein to form antibodies and heal wounds. 4. Bone and skin health: Collagen, which is also a protein, is critical for skin, tendons, cartilage and bone strength.