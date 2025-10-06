Home / Health / From muscles to immunity: Why protein is important for your health

From muscles to immunity: Why protein is important for your health

Whether you're working out, healing, or simply ageing well, getting enough protein is essential to maintaining strength and balance of the body

role of protein in the body
Protein supports your body’s growth, repair and defences, making it one nutrient you simply can’t afford to ignore. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ever wondered why people keep talking about “eat more protein”? Or why protein shakes are everywhere in gyms and wellness posts? Imagine your body as a house: proteins are the builders, repair crew, messengers, and security guards. Without them, things start to fall apart. From repairing tissue to fighting infections, proteins are behind much of what keeps us alive and well.
 

What is protein? 

Proteins are large molecules made up of chains of smaller organic compounds called amino acids. When you eat protein-rich foods, your digestive system breaks them down into these amino acids, which your body then reassembles into new proteins, needed for various tasks. These are essential amino acids, those your body can’t make, so you must obtain them from food, shares Dr Srishti Goyal, dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
 
Dietary protein is an essential nutrient that keeps your body functioning smoothly. Your daily protein requirement depends on several factors like age, body weight, activity level, and overall calorie needs.  Also Read: Brittle nails and tooth trouble? Time to check your calcium levels
 

What does protein do? 

Proteins are incredibly versatile. Some of their roles include:
 
  • Providing structure to cells and tissues (like collagen in skin and connective tissue)
  • Acting as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions (for example, breaking down food)
  • Transporting molecules (like haemoglobin transporting oxygen in blood)
  • Acting as messengers and signals (some hormones are protein-based)
  • Supporting immune function (antibodies are proteins)
  • Repairing and building muscle, tissues, wounds.
As proteins are constantly being broken down and rebuilt, your body needs a regular supply of amino acids to maintain these processes.
 

Benefits of eating enough protein 

1. Satiety & appetite control: Protein helps regulate hunger hormones, making you feel fuller and less likely to overeat, which in turn helps in weight management.
 
2. Muscle growth and maintenance: It is crucial if you’re active or getting older as protein fuels muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the process that repairs, strengthens, and builds muscle after everyday wear or workouts.
 
3. Aids the immune system and healing: You need protein to form antibodies and heal wounds.
 
4. Bone and skin health: Collagen, which is also a protein, is critical for skin, tendons, cartilage and bone strength.
 
5. Supporting gut health: Protein supports the lining of the digestive tract and thus plays a major role in maintaining good gut function.
 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds

Want to live longer? Science says being active and organised is the key

Can ginger really calm nausea, settle an upset stomach? Here's what to know

'Misleading claims on paracetamol leave expectant parents anxious, fearful'

Made-in-India TB tests validated by ICMR; offer cheaper, faster detection

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportsimmune proteinsIndians protein deficient

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story