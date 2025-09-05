Watch your heart! Cardiovascular disease continues to be India's top killer

Non-communicable diseases outpace infections
Other significant causes
- Cardiovascular disease accounts for 31.0 per cent of all deaths
- Respiratory infections - 9.3 per cent
- Malignant and other neoplasms (tumours), or cancers - 6.4 per cent
- Respiratory diseases - 5.7 per cent
- Digestive diseases - 5.3 per cent
- Fever of unknown origin - 4.9 per cent
- Unintentional injuries (other than motor vehicle accidents) - 3.7 per cent
- Diabetes mellitus - 3.5 per cent
- Genito-urinary diseases - 3 per cent
- Tuberculosis - 2.5 per cent of all deaths, rising to 3.2 per cent in people aged 30–69
Gender variation in causes of death
- Respiratory infections: 9.9 per cent of female deaths vs 8.9 per cent in men
- Malignant and other neoplasms: 6.9 per cent in women vs 6.0 per cent in men
- Fever of unknown origin: 6.0 per cent in women vs 4.1 per cent in men
Urban-rural divide and regional variations
- In rural areas, 55.7 per cent of deaths are caused by NCDs, compared to 60.3 per cent in urban areas.
- Deaths from communicable diseases remain higher in rural areas at 23.7 per cent, than in urban settings at 22.3 per cent.
- The Eastern region reports the highest share of CVD deaths at 35.1 per cent, while the Central region has the lowest at 22.9 per cent.
- Respiratory infections were the highest in the Western region at 12.7 per cent, followed by the Central region at 12.3 per cent and the lowest in the Northern region at 7.1 per cent.
- Malignant and other neoplasms contribute most to deaths in the North-East at 9.0 per cent, followed by the Southern region at 7.1 per cent, Northern region at 6.4 per cent and Western region at 6.0 per cent.
- Diabetes-related deaths are highest in the South region at 4.6 per cent, while cancers contribute significantly to deaths in the North-East at 9.0 per cent.
Declining early deaths, but rising lifestyle risks
