Watch your heart! Cardiovascular disease continues to be India's top killer

Cardiovascular disease has emerged as the leading cause of death in India, responsible for nearly one in three fatalities, according to the latest Cause of Death Report from the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) under the Registrar General of India. The findings reveal the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and highlight urgent gaps in prevention and healthcare access.

Non-communicable diseases outpace infections

The SRS report shows that overall, non-communicable diseases now account for 56.7 per cent of all deaths in India. This is a rise from 55.7 per cent during the 2020–2022 period.

Deaths from communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions have marginally dropped to 23.4 per cent from 24 per cent.

Injuries make up 9.4 per cent of deaths, and ill-defined causes another 10.5 per cent, mostly among older adults (ages 70 and above).

Cardiovascular disease accounts for 31.0 per cent of all deaths

Respiratory infections - 9.3 per cent

Malignant and other neoplasms (tumours), or cancers - 6.4 per cent

Respiratory diseases - 5.7 per cent

Digestive diseases - 5.3 per cent

Fever of unknown origin - 4.9 per cent

Unintentional injuries (other than motor vehicle accidents) - 3.7 per cent

Diabetes mellitus - 3.5 per cent

Genito-urinary diseases - 3 per cent

Tuberculosis - 2.5 per cent of all deaths, rising to 3.2 per cent in people aged 30–69 Gender variation in causes of death Gender variations are evident in the report’s findings. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 32.4 per cent of male deaths compared with 29.1 per cent of female deaths.