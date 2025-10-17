Diwali 2025: How asthma and COPD patients can protect their lungs from smog

Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram, adds that even short exposures can cause severe flare-ups, especially in older adults or those with poorly controlled respiratory disease. Cooler weather also traps pollutants near the ground, making the air even harder to breathe.

“These pollutants can trigger inflammation and constriction of the airways, worsening asthma and COPD symptoms like cough, wheezing, and breathlessness,” he explains.

“Watch for chest tightness, fatigue, or trouble speaking in full sentences,” advises Dr Chhabra. “If inhalers don’t help like they normally do, it’s time to see your doctor.”

The doctors say a mild viral cough usually settles within a few days. But when breathlessness worsens, your rescue inhaler use increases, or your energy drops, that is your body sounding an alarm.

“Any symptom that lasts beyond a week or needs your inhaler more than twice a day should be checked,” says Dr Gupta. “Don’t wait for it to ‘just go away’.”

Precautions you should take before stepping outdoors

Both experts emphasise timing and preparation: