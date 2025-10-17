Home / Health / Diwali 2025: How asthma and COPD patients can protect their lungs from smog

Diwali 2025: How asthma and COPD patients can protect their lungs from smog

As pollution peaks this Diwali, pulmonologists share essential tips for people with asthma, COPD, and chronic bronchitis to stay safe, breathe easier, and enjoy the festivities without fear

festive season health, Diwali pollution, air quality, firecracker smoke
Doctors advise people with asthma and COPD to wear N95 masks and avoid firecracker smoke to stay safe from pollution during Diwali celebrations. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Every year, as the festive season brightens the skies, pollution levels climb, posing serious risks for those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or chronic bronchitis. Doctors warn that even short exposures to smoke from diyas, incense, or firecrackers can trigger flare-ups. But with preventive steps and timely medical care, experts say it is possible to celebrate safely and keep breathing easy all season long.

How do festivals and air pollution worsen asthma, COPD, and bronchitis?

According to Dr Pankaj Chhabra, Clinical Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, holidays often bring an upsurge in air pollution from firecrackers, candles, diyas, and incense, all of which release fine particulate matter and irritants.
 
“These pollutants can trigger inflammation and constriction of the airways, worsening asthma and COPD symptoms like cough, wheezing, and breathlessness,” he explains.
 
Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram, adds that even short exposures can cause severe flare-ups, especially in older adults or those with poorly controlled respiratory disease. Cooler weather also traps pollutants near the ground, making the air even harder to breathe.  ALSO READ | Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice?

Early signs you should not ignore

If your usual cough suddenly lingers, or if you are wheezing, breathless, or waking up at night gasping for air, do not brush it off.
 
“Watch for chest tightness, fatigue, or trouble speaking in full sentences,” advises Dr Chhabra. “If inhalers don’t help like they normally do, it’s time to see your doctor.”
 
The doctors say a mild viral cough usually settles within a few days. But when breathlessness worsens, your rescue inhaler use increases, or your energy drops, that is your body sounding an alarm.
 
“Any symptom that lasts beyond a week or needs your inhaler more than twice a day should be checked,” says Dr Gupta. “Don’t wait for it to ‘just go away’.”

Precautions you should take before stepping outdoors

Both experts emphasise timing and preparation:
  • Avoid early mornings and late evenings as pollution peaks then.
  • Check the AQI (air quality index) before heading out.
  • Always wear an N95 mask when outdoors.
  • Steer clear of crowded firecracker zones or smoky traffic stretches.
  • Always carry your rescue inhaler. “You may not need it, but if you do, you’ll be glad you were ready,” says Dr Chhabra.
To reduce indoor triggers without losing festive feels, Dr Chhabra recommends switching to electric or smokeless diyas and limiting incense sticks or camphor burning. “Keep your home well ventilated, open windows briefly during low-pollution hours, and run exhaust fans while cooking,” adds Dr Gupta.

A pre-season lung check can be a good preventive strategy

“Review your medication plan, inhaler technique, and ensure your vaccines are up to date,” says Dr Gupta. “Ask your doctor about an action plan, what to do if symptoms worsen, and when to go to the ER.”
 
According to both doctors, flu and pneumonia vaccines can be very helpful. “Vaccines like the flu shot and pneumococcal vaccine can drastically cut down infection-triggered flare-ups. They help protect overall lung health and reduce hospitalisation risks,” says Dr Chhabra.
 
“Don’t wait for symptoms to worsen before taking action,” says Dr Gupta. “With timely preventive care, proper inhaler use, and awareness of triggers, people with asthma or COPD can enjoy the festivals just as much, without compromising their breathing.”

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportshealth newsHealth Ministrylung diseaseWhat is Bronchitis - Causes and Symptoms and Treatments?Diwaliair pollutionDiwali pollution

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

