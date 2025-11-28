Why transitions overwhelm autistic kids and what experts say can help

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Transitions, shifting from one activity, place, or routine to another, are a common flashpoint for autistic children. Even small changes, like stopping play for bath time or moving from classroom to corridor, can trigger anxiety or resistance. Experts say this isn’t stubbornness, but an overflow of cognitive and sensory overwhelm.

Here’s why transitions feel harder for autistic kids, and practical ways parents can help.

Why does change feel overwhelming for autistic children?

Autistic children lean heavily on structure, predictability and familiar patterns to feel secure. “Routines help them understand what will happen next and reduce the mental effort required to navigate the day,” says Dr Sameer Malhotra, principal director and head, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Transitions demand multiple shifts at once, including: Moving attention from one task to another

Processing new expectations

Adjusting to change in sensory input

Coping with uncertainty or loss of control Many autistic children also have differences in executive functioning, making it harder to “switch gears” quickly. As Dr Sonam Kothari, paediatric neurologist and co-founder, Butterfly Learnings, explains, “Sudden changes force rapid reprocessing of social cues, sequencing and sensory information, which lands as anxiety or shutdown.” For some children, a change in routine can feel like the world has stopped making sense as their internal rules no longer match the environment, creating distress.

How does sensory overload make transitions tougher? Every transition shifts the sensory environment, including light, sound, temperature, textures or crowd levels. For autistic children with lower sensory thresholds, these changes can be overwhelming. Some examples include: Leaving a quiet classroom for a noisy corridor

Moving from warm bathwater to cool air

Putting on clothing with uncomfortable textures

Entering a bright, crowded space “When incoming sensory input exceeds processing capacity, it hijacks attention and executive control,” says Dr Kothari. This can trigger fight-or-flight responses, avoidant behaviour, or shutdowns, making even routine transitions feel chaotic. What are the early signs? Experts highlight subtle cues that often show up before a meltdown. Parents may notice:

Clinginess, pacing, fidgeting

Repetitive questions or verbal resistance

Irritability, withdrawal or shutdowns

Running away, freezing or dropping to the floor

Sensory reactions like covering ears or avoiding eye contact Sometimes, the signs appear as “forgetting” routine steps, slowed responses, or shifts in sleep and appetite. These early clues are a signal that the child’s stress is rising and needs support before the transition happens. What can make transitions smoother? Experts recommend small, consistent strategies that help reduce unpredictability and give children a sense of control. Give advance warnings - Use consistent cues like “5 more minutes” or visual timers. This helps the child mentally prepare. Use visual supports - Picture schedules, first–then boards and simple checklists turn expectations into something predictable and concrete. Build routines and introduce changes slowly - Preview upcoming shifts using photos or short videos, and practise transitions in smaller steps. Offer choices - Even simple options reduce the feeling of loss of control (for instance - Do you want to take off shoes first or backpack first?) Create calming rituals - Breathing exercises, deep pressure hugs, fidget toys or a familiar object can help regulate the child. Dr Kothari says, “Teach and rehearse transitions during calm times — practice makes the sequence predictable and less threatening.”

Tools that help in transition Research shows that visual schedules, countdowns, and social stories can reduce distress and improve cooperation. Visual schedules: Picture-based or written sequences that show what will happen and in what order, making time and task sequences easier to grasp. Countdowns: Timed warnings (verbal or visual) that help the child prepare for an activity to end and ready their brain for the change. Social stories: Short, simple stories that explain a situation, what to expect and how to respond. Dr Malhotra adds that these tools work especially well because many autistic children process information visually and thrive with predictable structure.