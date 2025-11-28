How routine eye checkups can reveal disease years before symptoms emerge

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A simple eye scan may be doing far more than checking vision. Specialists are increasingly saying that the retina can act as an early-warning system for major health problems, ranging from heart disease and diabetes to dementia and autoimmune disorders, often years before symptoms appear.

According to specialists, a retinal scan offers a unique window into the body’s internal health. It is the only place in the body where microvascular and neural tissues can be directly observed without any invasive procedure.

How does retina act as body’s early alert system?

The retina is the thin, light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye that contains tiny blood vessels and nerve cells, making it a vital indicator of overall health. Small changes in the retina can signal disease long before it becomes obvious in other organs.

Subtle retinal changes which are often invisible to the patient can help detect early signs of systemic diseases years before symptoms appear. Large studies, including research from the UK Biobank and Harvard Medical School, suggest that tiny shifts in retinal blood vessels, such as narrowing or microaneurysms, may predict stroke, heart disease diabetes , and even dementia 5–10 years before symptoms emerge. Newer tools such as OCT (a detailed 3D scan of the retina), wide-field imaging (which captures a much larger view of the eye), and AI-based analysis are making it even easier to spot these early changes. They help doctors pick up risk signs at a very early stage, often before any symptoms appear.

What do eye vessels reveal about heart health and hypertension? The eye’s blood vessels mirror the body’s vascular health. Experts share that when the tiny blood vessels in the eye become unusually narrow, widened, or show crossing changes, it can be a sign that blood pressure is rising or the heart and blood vessels elsewhere in the body are under strain. Cotton wool spots (fluffy, whitish patches on the retina), small bleeds or tiny balloon-like bulges in the vessels can show that blood flow is reduced and the vessels are starting to get damaged, even in people who otherwise feel perfectly healthy.

This makes routine retinal exams a valuable screening tool for silent hypertension , coronary artery disease and stroke risk. How is retina linked to cognitive decline and neurological disorders? Since the retina is directly connected to the brain, any changes in it can be an early sign of neurological disease. OCT scans can detect thinning of the retinal nerve fibre layer or loss of key nerve cells, both associated with a higher risk of future cognitive impairment and dementia. Other signs, including pale appearance of the optic nerve due to nerve damage, reduced blood flow or microstructural abnormalities, may point to multiple sclerosis. Short episodes of blurred or dim vision, or small areas of the retina briefly losing blood supply, can sometimes appear before a stroke.

How diabetes and thyroid issues show up in the eyes Hormonal shifts strongly influence retinal blood vessels and nerve energy use. Diabetes, for instance, weakens tiny vessels and causes oxidative stress, leading to leakage, swelling and early retinal damage long before other complications arise. Autoimmune thyroid disease such as Graves’ can result in inflamed tissues around the eye, causing the upper eyelid to be pulled upward or increased pressure on the optic nerve. Conditions like PCOS or prolonged cortisol elevation may destabilise the tear film and trigger surface inflammation. Recognising these patterns enables timely systemic testing and preventive treatment.