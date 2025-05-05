Monday, May 05, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Microsoft founder Bill Gates has Asperger's: What it is, and how it's diagnosed

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has Asperger's: What it is, and how it's diagnosed

Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe said he has Asperger's syndrome. Here's what it means, how it's diagnosed, and how much autism testing and therapy typically costs in India

Bill Gates

Bill Gates hasn’t formally confirmed a diagnosis, but he acknowledged in his 2025 memoir 'Source Code' that he likely falls somewhere on the autism spectrum. (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Bringing boyfriends home to Dad? Terrifying for the guy, but hilarious for me!” That’s how Phoebe Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, described dating in a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy. She casually revealed her father has Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum.

Phoebe Gates says dad Bill Gates has Asperger’s syndrome

“For the guy, terrifying. For me, it’s hilarious because my dad’s pretty socially awkward. Like he’s said before, he has Asperger’s,” Phoebe said, laughing.

Bill Gates on being neurodivergent: What he wrote in ‘Source Code’

While Gates hasn’t formally confirmed a diagnosis, he acknowledged in his 2025 memoir Source Code that he likely falls somewhere on the autism spectrum. “If I were growing up today, I probably would be diagnosed on the autism spectrum,” he wrote.
 
Gates joins others like Elon Musk who have publicly acknowledged their autism. Musk revealed his Asperger’s diagnosis on Saturday Night Live in 2021. Other celebrities with autism include scientist Albert Einstein, actor Anthony Hopkins, football player Lionel Messi, rapper Eminem, actor Alia Bhatt. 

Myth-busting Asperger’s: What is it and how is it different from autism?

Asperger’s syndrome is a form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, people with Asperger’s typically have average or high intelligence, strong language skills, but face challenges in social cues and have intense focus on niche topics.

What does being neurodivergent mean?

The term “neurodivergent” refers to brain functioning that differs from the typical standard. It includes people with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more. Gates said he suspected he was neurodivergent when someone asked if he was “on the spectrum” over 25 years ago.

How is Asperger’s part of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)?

According to the CDC, ASD is an umbrella diagnosis that includes various neurodevelopmental conditions. Asperger’s, once diagnosed separately, is now considered part of the ASD spectrum, particularly after the 2013 DSM-5 update.

History of autism and Asperger’s: Who first diagnosed them? 

Autism was first described in 1943 by Leo Kanner, and Asperger’s by Hans Asperger in 1944. Asperger’s syndrome was officially added to DSM-IV in 1994 and later folded into ASD with the DSM-5 classification in 2013.

Who is most affected by autism and when is it diagnosed? 

ASD affects people of all genders and races but is more frequently diagnosed in boys. It is typically detected in early childhood, but many high-functioning individuals, including adults like Gates, are diagnosed later.

Recognising symptoms of Asperger’s syndrome 

Common symptoms include:
 
Difficulty with social interactions: People with Asperger's appear socially awkward or intense and can seem blunt or overly honest.
Repetitive behaviors or routines: They prefer structure and logic over casual conversation
Focused interests in specific topics: They thrive in focused environments like tech, academia.
Toube with eye contact: They have trouble with eye contact or understanding sarcasm.
Sensory sensitivities: They experience sensory sensitivities, like aversion to loud noises or touch.
 
Gates reflected, “My parents had no guideposts… I could be rude and inappropriate without seeming to notice.”

ASD prevalence in India: What research shows 

According to an April 2024 paper in Indian Pediatrics, about 1 in 68 Indian children is affected by autism. Experts believe the number may be higher due to stigma and poor diagnostic access in rural areas.

How is autism diagnosed in India? Costs explained

Diagnosis typically involves:
  • Developmental screening 
  • Behavioural observation 
  • Psychological assessment

Estimated costs for autism diagnosis in India:

 
Type of Facility Approximate Cost (INR) Notes
Govt hospitals (AIIMS, NIMHANS) ₹500–₹2,000 Subsidised but long wait times
Private hospitals/clinics ₹5,000–₹20,000 Comprehensive testing
Premium centres ₹15,000–₹50,000+ In-depth evaluation, detailed reports

How much does autism therapy cost in India?

There is no cure, but therapies can significantly help. Estimated costs include:
 
Behavioural therapy: ₹1,500–₹3,500/session
Speech therapy: ₹500–₹1,500/session
Occupational therapy: ₹700–₹2,000/session
Special education: ₹10,000–₹30,000/month

Do vaccines cause autism? What health bodies say

No. Global health authorities including WHO, CDC, and India’s MoHFW confirm that vaccines do not cause autism. The myth has been debunked by extensive research.

Why early detection and awareness matter

Asperger’s and autism aren’t “disorders” but different ways of experiencing the world. With early diagnosis, understanding, and supportive environments, neurodivergent individuals — like Gates — can thrive.
First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

