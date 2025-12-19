What we get wrong about blood pressure: Doctors bust 13 persistent myths

Blood pressure is one of those health numbers most people recognise, but few truly understand. Many wait for warning signs. Others blame stress alone. Some switch salts, sip water, or believe a nightly drink keeps things “under control”.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Dr C C Nair, Internal Medicine Specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, to unpack the most common blood pressure myths he sees in daily clinical practice, and what medical science actually says.

1. Does high blood pressure always cause symptoms?

Myth: You will feel it if your BP is high.

Fact: Most people feel nothing at all.

Hypertension is often diagnosed incidentally, during routine check-ups or preoperative tests. “That’s why it’s called a silent killer,” explains Dr Nair. Even without symptoms, uncontrolled BP can quietly damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and brain. Waiting to feel something can mean waiting too long. 2. Do only stressed or overworked people get high BP? Myth: Hypertension is mainly a personality or work-stress problem. Fact: Stress alone cannot explain sustained high BP. Stress may cause temporary spikes, but persistent hypertension often has medical causes. Conditions like hyperthyroidism, excess cortisol and other endocrine abnormalities can elevate blood pressure and must be diagnosed, not dismissed.

3. Is hypertension mostly caused by stress? Myth: If you manage stress, BP will normalise. Fact: Stress contributes, but it is rarely the full story. Chronic high blood pressure usually reflects underlying physiological issues such as kidney disease , hormonal imbalance or metabolic problems. Stress management helps, but it cannot replace medical evaluation. 4. Do young people really need to check blood pressure? Myth: BP problems are only for older adults. Fact: Hypertension is increasingly common among the young. Sedentary lifestyles, long screen hours, target-driven work cultures, dietary habits and chronic emotional stress are pushing BP issues into younger age groups. Regular screening is essential, regardless of age.

5. Once you start BP medicines, are you on them for life? Myth: BP medicines are permanent and unavoidable. Fact: Treatment can change with sustained lifestyle improvement. “With consistent changes in diet, exercise, weight and salt intake, some people may reduce or modify medication,” says Dr Nair. Any change, however, must happen under medical supervision, not self-adjustment. 6. Is pink salt or sea salt better for blood pressure? Myth: Certain salts are safer for BP. Fact: Sodium is sodium, regardless of colour. All salts contain sodium, which raises blood pressure. There is no scientific evidence that Himalayan or sea salt protects against hypertension. The focus should be on reducing total intake, not switching varieties.

7. If BP is normal on medication, are you cured? Myth: Normal readings mean hypertension is gone. Fact: Control is not the same as cure. Long-term monitoring is essential because high BP causes cumulative organ damage over time. Regular follow-up allows timely adjustments and prevents complications before they become serious. 8. Is low blood pressure always better? Myth: Lower BP is automatically healthier. Fact: Excessively low BP can be harmful. Hypotension can reduce blood flow to vital organs, leading to fatigue, dizziness and fainting. Optimal BP lies within a healthy range, not at the lowest possible number. 9. Can drinking water immediately lower high BP? Myth: Water can quickly bring BP down.

Fact: Hydration helps overall health, not instant BP control. Drinking water does not cause a sustained reduction in blood pressure. Effective control requires long-term lifestyle changes and medical treatment where indicated. 10. Must tea and coffee be completely avoided? Myth: Caffeine is dangerous for everyone with hypertension. Fact: Moderate intake is usually safe. For most people, tea or coffee in reasonable amounts does not significantly worsen BP. Restrictions are needed only for those with sensitivity or specific medical advice. 11. If you feel dizzy, does it mean low BP? Myth: Dizziness equals hypotension. Fact: Many conditions can cause dizziness. Inner ear disorders, cervical spine issues, dehydration and reduced cerebral blood flow are common causes. Assuming it is BP-related can delay correct diagnosis.