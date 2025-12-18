Do you feel time speeding up after 35? Five habits to slow ageing down

Thirty-five doesn’t feel old, but somewhere between work deadlines, responsibilities, and skincare routines, your heart, muscles, hormones, and internal clock begin to shift, often without obvious signs.

According to Dr Amir Khan, a general practitioner at the UK’s National Health Service and ITV’s resident doctor, this decade is not a decline; it’s the time to act. In a recent post on Instagram, he shares five simple daily habits that can change how you age, from the inside out.

Get morning light to reset your body clock

Dr Khan stresses that after 35, your circadian rhythm, whichi is the internal clock that governs sleep, energy , appetite, and hormones, becomes less responsive. “Just five minutes of outdoor morning light activates receptors in the eyes that speak directly to your brain’s master clock,” he says.

The result? Better morning energy, sharper alertness, stronger sleep pressure at night, smoother appetite control, and even more stable mood rhythms. A 2024 study by researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine also found that early-day and sunset light play a vital role in synchronising human biological timing. Boost your VO₂ max daily to keep your heart and cells young VO₂ max (maximal oxygen consumption) sounds like something reserved for elite athletes, but it’s actually one of the strongest predictors of long-term health and longevity, says Dr Khan. It reflects how well your body delivers and uses oxygen. After your 30s, both your heart’s pumping efficiency and your cells’ energy factories, the mitochondria, become less effective.

According to him, short, sharp bursts of effort, say 20 to 40 seconds of fast stair climbing, brisk uphill walking, or a quick cycling sprint, are enough to push your muscles into demanding more oxygen. That demand stimulates the body to build new mitochondria and become more efficient at using oxygen. Monitor your blood pressure to catch silent risks early High blood pressure rarely announces itself. No warning signs. No obvious discomfort. Yet it quietly damages arteries, raises stroke risk, and stresses the heart for years before symptoms appear. The World Health Organization estimates that over 1.4 billion adults globally live with hypertension, and hundreds of millions don’t even know they have it.

Dr Khan warns that from your mid-30s onwards, arterial stiffness rises naturally. That’s why monitoring matters. A once-a-month resting check gives you a baseline. If readings hover around 135/85, daily readings for a week and calculating the average gives a far truer risk picture than a single, anxious clinic reading. Train your balance to protect your brain and prevent falls Balance isn’t just about not tripping. It is a complex interaction between your inner ear, cerebellum, eyes, and tiny sensors in your muscles known as proprioceptors. These systems begin to dull after 35 unless they are challenged. According to Dr Khan, one of the simplest training tools is standing on one leg while brushing your teeth. Thirty seconds at a time strengthens core coordination, sharpens brain–body signalling, and significantly reduces future fall and injury risk.