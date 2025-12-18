Low haemoglobin? Doctors explain how food choices can help raise levels

Why haemoglobin is needed more than iron
Foods that help improve haemoglobin levels
- Ragi (finger millet): Naturally rich in iron and calcium. Works well as ragi roti, porridge or dosa, especially when paired with paneer or vegetables.
- Lentils and dals: A key plant source of iron and protein. Cooking dals with tomatoes or adding lemon improves absorption.
- Leafy greens: Spinach, amaranth and fenugreek provide iron and folate. Dishes like dal palak combine iron with protein.
- Black chana: A good iron source. Cooking it in an iron vessel and finishing with lemon enhances uptake.
- Beetroot: Supports red blood cell production. Can be added to salads, juices or cooked vegetables.
- Dates: Iron-rich and energy-dense. Useful as snacks or added to milk for those with low energy levels.
- Non-vegetarian foods such as red meat, liver and organ meats, dark meat poultry, fish like sardines and tuna, and shellfish provide heme iron, which is absorbed more efficiently by the body.
Signs your haemoglobin may be low
When to seek medical help
