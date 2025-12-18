Sudden deaths under 45: Why 'healthy-looking' can be dangerously misleading

A young and fit person collapses, family and friends are stunned, and a familiar question follows: How could this happen to someone who looked so healthy? Recent headlines about sudden heart deaths among people under 45 have sparked fear and confusion.

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, this phenomenon is not new at all. In fact, decades of research, including recent large Indian studies, show the same truth: heart disease has long been the leading cause of sudden death in young adults, often striking without warning.

Dr Kumar explains in a post shared on X that silent coronary artery disease can progress without any symptoms until it turns catastrophic. He stressed the need for prevention.

Is sudden heart death in young people really increasing, or just getting attention now? Dr Kumar points out that studies from the 1990s and early 2000s already identified heart disease as the most common cause of sudden death in young adults. What has changed is data quality and visibility. Recent Indian studies, based on larger and more systematic datasets, have reconfirmed these findings and pushed them back into public conversation. What does ‘appeared healthy’ mean in medical terms? “Appeared healthy” does not mean disease-free. It usually means undiagnosed. According to Dr Kumar, many young adults with coronary artery disease have no chest pain, no breathlessness, and no obvious red flags. Medical literature shows that conditions like silent myocardial ischaemia, where the heart doesn’t get enough blood but sends no pain signals, are common ways heart disease can show up clinically.