How isabgol improves gut function and supports weight management

From easing constipation to being dubbed a “desi Ozempic” on social media, psyllium husk, or isabgol, has suddenly found itself back in the spotlight. A staple in Indian households for decades, this plant-based soluble fibre is now being recognised for its role in supporting gut health, appetite control and even gradual weight loss.

Psyllium husk is derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. It is almost entirely made up of soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like consistency in the digestive tract. This unique property allows it to influence digestion, satiety and metabolic health in multiple ways.

Why gut health improves with isabgol One of the most well-known benefits of psyllium husk is its ability to regulate bowel movements. “Isabgol works as a natural stool normaliser,” explains Pooja Shah Bhave, Mumbai-based clinical dietician and certified diabetes educator. “It absorbs excess water when stools are loose and adds bulk when stools are hard, making it helpful for both constipation and mild diarrhoea." Beyond regularity, psyllium also supports the gut microbiome. Some of its fibre content acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria that play a role in digestion, immunity and inflammation control. Over time, this can help reduce bloating, discomfort and irregular digestion.

How can isabgol support weight loss While psyllium is not a fat-burning supplement, it can assist weight management by influencing hunger, portion control and blood sugar levels. “When taken before meals, psyllium husk expands in the stomach and promotes a feeling of fullness,” says Bhave. “This can naturally reduce overeating and frequent snacking, which are common barriers to weight loss.” Its gel-forming fibre also slows the absorption of carbohydrates, helping prevent sharp blood sugar spikes and crashes. This is particularly useful for people with insulin resistance, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, where unstable blood sugar often drives cravings.

Studies suggest that consistent intake of soluble fibre like psyllium may lead to modest reductions in body weight, waist circumference and body mass index when combined with a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Key benefits at a glance Improves bowel regularity and stool consistency

Supports healthy gut bacteria

Enhances fullness and appetite control

Helps stabilise blood sugar levels

May support gradual, sustainable weight loss

Can contribute to better cholesterol management Bhave explains that the soluble fibre in isabgol binds to cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption into the bloodstream. This helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and, in turn, reduces the risk of heart disease.

How to add psyllium husk to your diet The most common method is to mix 1 to 2 teaspoons of psyllium husk in a glass of water, stir well and drink immediately, followed by another glass of water. It is often taken before meals or at bedtime, depending on individual tolerance and goals. Hydration is crucial. “Psyllium needs water to work safely,” Bhave cautions. “Taking it without enough fluids can cause discomfort or bloating.” Isabgol can be mixed with yogurt, warm milk or lukewarm water, lemon juice and honey. Is it safe to consume every day? For most healthy adults, daily consumption of psyllium husk is considered safe when taken in appropriate amounts.

“Isabgol is essentially dietary fibre, and many people don’t meet their daily fibre requirements through food alone,” Bhave says. “Used correctly, it can be a simple way to bridge that gap.” However, experts advise starting with a smaller dose and increasing gradually to minimise gas or bloating. Are there any side effects of isabgol? Isabgol is generally safe when used correctly, but potential side effects include: Digestive discomfort such as gas, bloating or mild cramps, especially initially

Rare allergic reactions, including rashes, itching or breathing difficulty

Risk of blockage if taken without adequate fluids

Delayed absorption of medicines; a one to two hour gap is advised People with swallowing disorders, narrowing of the digestive tract, a known allergy to Plantago ovata, or those on long-term medication should consult a doctor before using isabgol regularly.