Structured lifestyle changes sharpen memory, slow brain aging in seniors

In a breakthrough for brain health research, a new study has found that making simple lifestyle changes such as eating healthily, staying physically active, and engaging in social activities can significantly enhance brain function in older adults at risk of cognitive decline.

The findings from the U.S. POINTER (Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk) study were shared earlier this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 in Toronto, offering new evidence that everyday habits can play a key role in protecting brain health.

What is the U.S. POINTER study?

The POINTER study is the first large-scale trial in the United States to test whether a combination of lifestyle interventions can reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older adults. The study tracked participants aged 60 to 79, all of whom were at increased risk for dementia due to factors like high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle, or family history.

Participants were divided into two groups. Both groups focused on exercise, nutrition, mental and social activities, and monitoring heart health, but differed in how structured the support was. Structured lifestyle group: Participants followed a detailed programme with 38 peer meetings over two years. They had set goals for physical activity, diet, brain training, social engagement, and regular health check-ins with clinicians. Self-guided lifestyle group: Participants had six peer meetings and were encouraged to make their own lifestyle changes with general support, but without specific coaching or targets. After two years, both groups showed improvements in cognitive function. However, participants in the structured lifestyle intervention group had significantly greater improvement in overall cognition, memory, and executive function.

This research also aligns with previous studies, such as the FINGER (Finnish Geriatric Intervention Study to Prevent Cognitive Impairment and Disability) study, which showed that lifestyle changes can improve brain health in older adults. “These people are obtaining cognitive function scores that are similar to people one to two years younger than they (participants) are,” said Laura D Baker, one of the study’s principal investigators. “It highlights that while not everyone has the same access or ability to adhere to more intensive behaviour interventions, even modest changes may protect the brain,” she said. “We designed the interventions to target four aspects of lifestyle: physical activity, diet, cognitive challenge, and health monitoring,” said Jeffrey Katula, who co-chaired the intervention oversight committee for the study. “Our findings have tremendous implications for older adults: It is never too late to make lifestyle changes that can have a measurable impact on one’s brain health,” he added.

As populations age and cases of dementia rise, finding non-pharmaceutical ways to protect brain health is becoming increasingly urgent. "As the burden of dementia grows worldwide, U.S. POINTER affirms a vital public health message: healthy behaviour has a powerful impact on brain health," said Joanne Pike, Alzheimer's Association president and CEO. "This is a critical public health opportunity. The intervention was effective across a broad, representative group- regardless of sex, ethnicity, genetic risk, or heart health status — demonstrating its applicability and scalability for communities across the country. The positive results of U.S. POINTER encourage us to look at the potential for a combination of a lifestyle program and drug treatment as the next frontier in our fight against cognitive decline and possibly dementia," said Pike.

"Complex diseases like heart disease and cancer use combination treatment strategies tailored to individual characteristics. The next generation of treatments for diseases like Alzheimer's will likely integrate drug and non-drug strategies. U.S. POINTER provides a strong foundation for such combination approaches," said Heather M Snyder, co-author of the study. What can individuals do? Based on the POINTER study's results, experts suggest some steps for protecting brain health: Follow a brain-friendly diet: A diet rich in leafy greens, berries, nuts, and whole grains is good for overall health.

Stay physically active: Engage in moderate activity like brisk walking, swimming, or yoga for at least 150 minutes a week.

Stay socially and mentally active: Join clubs, volunteer, or take up hobbies that challenge the brain.

Manage existing health conditions: Monitor and control blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol levels. While genetics and age play a role in dementia risk, the study underscores a powerful message: It's never too early or too late to take steps toward better brain health.