What rising blood pressure means for your health, and what to do about it

What rising blood pressure means for your health, and what to do about it

Hypertension affects over 220 million Indians but few get diagnosed or treated in time-here's how to understand and manage both high and low BP

Image via Shutterstock

With millions at risk globally, knowing your blood pressure numbers can save your life. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What is blood pressure and why does it matter?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called a silent killer. It causes over 12.8 per cent of all deaths globally, according to WHO. You may feel perfectly fine, yet your blood vessels could be under constant strain, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious complications.
 

How is blood pressure measured?

Blood pressure is the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. It’s measured using two numbers:
 
Systolic pressure (top number): when the heart beats
 
Diastolic pressure (bottom number): when the heart rests between beats
 
 
A normal reading is typically around 120/80 mmHg.

What causes high blood pressure?

Dr Ajith Pillai, Chief Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, explains that hypertension may develop over time due to:
  • Obesity and poor diet (especially high salt intake)
  • Stress and lack of physical activity
  • Smoking and alcohol use
  • Chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney conditions
  • Hormonal issues or sleep apnoea
  • Family history of hypertension
Primary hypertension has no identifiable cause, while secondary hypertension stems from other conditions.
 

Why is hypertension awareness so important?

A 2023 Indian Journal of Public Health study shows:
  • 24–30% of urban Indians and 12–14% of rural population have hypertension
  • Hypertension causes 54% of strokes and 47% of heart disease cases globally
  • By 2030, it may lead to 12.5 million deaths annually
Dr Pillai noted: “Only 1 in 3 people are diagnosed, and less than 1 in 5 are treated effectively. Resistant hypertension needs urgent attention.”
 

What symptoms should you watch out for?

Often, hypertension is symptomless. But some people may experience:
 
  • Headaches or dizziness
  • Nosebleeds and blurry vision
  • Abnormal heart rhythms
  • Shortness of breath or buzzing in ears
Resistant hypertension, when BP remains high despite three or more medications, requires specialised care.
 

Can you prevent high blood pressure?

WHO recommends:
 
  • A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
  • Lower salt and sugar intake
  • At least 30 minutes of physical activity most days
  • Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol
  • Managing stress with meditation or therapy

What are the treatment options for high BP?

Management may include:
  • Lifestyle changes
  • Regular BP monitoring
  • Medication such as ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, ARBs, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics
Monthly medication costs: ₹100–₹1,000 depending on the brand.
 
For resistant hypertension, newer options like renal denervation (RDN) offer hope.
 

What about low blood pressure?

Low blood pressure (hypotension) is defined as readings below 90/60 mmHg. While some live with it without symptoms, others may face:
 
  • Dizziness, fainting, or nausea
  • Blurred vision
  • Cold, clammy skin
  • Fatigue

What causes hypotension?

  • Dehydration or prolonged bed rest
  • Certain medications
  • Heart or hormonal disorders
  • Pregnancy or low blood volume

Managing low BP includes:

  • Staying hydrated
  • Eating smaller meals more frequently
  • Increasing salt (under doctor’s advice)
  • Wearing compression stockings
  • Adjusting medication
Monthly management cost: ₹50–₹300, possibly more with hospitalisation.
 
Whether it’s high or low, blood pressure issues demand attention. Simple steps like regular monitoring, healthy living, and medication can help prevent long-term complications and protect your heart.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

