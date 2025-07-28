Home / Health / What is a double heart attack and why are doctors warning about it now?

What is a double heart attack and why are doctors warning about it now?

Doctors explain why some heart attack patients suffer a second strike soon after the first, who is most at risk, and what early action can help prevent it

heart attack
A Double heart attack is a very rare and dangerous medical emergency that can occur in those with pre-existing heart problems or cardiac risk factors. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
A nine-year-old girl in Sikar, Rajasthan, died earlier this month after suffering two consecutive heart attacks within hours. A Class 4 student of Adarsh Vidya Mandir, her sudden collapse and death have left her family and community in shock. How does a child, seemingly healthy and active, suffer not one but two heart attacks? While the cause in her case is still under investigation—likely a congenital heart defect or post-viral inflammation—the incident has spotlighted a largely misunderstood emergency: double heart attacks, or recurrent cardiac events.
 
Though rare in children, this phenomenon is increasingly being seen in adults, including younger individuals, where a second heart attack strikes before the body has recovered from the first. Doctors say these can be more fatal than the initial event, often due to missed warning signs or inadequate follow-up care.
 

What is a double heart attack?

 
“Double heart attack” is not a formal medical term. It refers to two heart attacks occurring within a short span—hours, days, or weeks apart.
 
“Medically, it’s called recurrent myocardial infarction,” said Dr Neerav Bansal, Director – Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. “It typically indicates severe cardiac instability and is always an emergency.”
 

Who is at risk of having two heart attacks?

 
“We’re seeing a disturbing rise in second heart attacks among young professionals in their 30s and 40s,” said Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Program Clinical Director – Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. “High stress, smoking, diabetes, poor sleep, and sedentary lifestyles are driving this trend.”
 

What does the Sikar child case tell us?

 
The Sikar case likely involved congenital heart disease or post-viral myocarditis—serious conditions that can remain hidden until sudden symptoms appear.
 
“This particular case most likely had an underlying congenital anomaly or post-Covid inflammation,” said Dr Goyal. “It should not be confused with adult heart disease patterns but raises the need for cardiac screening in children post-infection.”
 

Why does a second heart attack happen?

 
Doctors say a second heart attack often results from:
 
  • Incomplete treatment of the initial blockage
  • New clots or plaque ruptures
  • Skipping medication or follow-ups
  • Persistent lifestyle risks like smoking or poor diet
 
“The second attack is more dangerous because the heart is already damaged,” Dr Bansal warned.
 

When is the second attack most likely?

 
“The highest-risk window is the first 30 days, but up to six months post-attack is dangerous,” said Dr Goyal. “About 20 per cent of survivors may suffer another event within one year.”
 

What are the top warning signs and risk factors?

 
Watch for:
 
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • High LDL cholesterol
  • Obesity and poor diet
  • Tobacco use
  • Family history of heart disease
  • Stress or poor sleep
 
“Stress and lifestyle triggers are now more common than ever,” Dr Bansal noted.
 

How can patients prevent a second heart attack?

 
Doctors recommend:
   
“The second chance starts after the first heart attack,” said Dr Goyal. “Don’t waste it.”
 

Which tests help with early detection?

 
Doctors recommend:
 
  • Troponin (for heart muscle damage)
  • CRP (for inflammation)
  • Lipid profile
  • HbA1c (for sugar control)
  • ECGs and echocardiograms
 
“Routine tests help spot changes before they turn life-threatening,” said Dr Bansal.   

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

