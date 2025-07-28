What is a double heart attack and why are doctors warning about it now?

A nine-year-old girl in Sikar, Rajasthan, died earlier this month after suffering two consecutive heart attacks within hours. A Class 4 student of Adarsh Vidya Mandir, her sudden collapse and death have left her family and community in shock. How does a child, seemingly healthy and active, suffer not one but two heart attacks? While the cause in her case is still under investigation—likely a congenital heart defect or post-viral inflammation—the incident has spotlighted a largely misunderstood emergency: double heart attacks, or recurrent cardiac events.

Though rare in children, this phenomenon is increasingly being seen in adults, including younger individuals, where a second heart attack strikes before the body has recovered from the first. Doctors say these can be more fatal than the initial event, often due to missed warning signs or inadequate follow-up care.

What is a double heart attack? “Double heart attack” is not a formal medical term. It refers to two heart attacks occurring within a short span—hours, days, or weeks apart. “Medically, it’s called recurrent myocardial infarction,” said Dr Neerav Bansal, Director – Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. “It typically indicates severe cardiac instability and is always an emergency.” Who is at risk of having two heart attacks? “We’re seeing a disturbing rise in second heart attacks among young professionals in their 30s and 40s ,” said Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Program Clinical Director – Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. “High stress, smoking, diabetes, poor sleep, and sedentary lifestyles are driving this trend.”

What does the Sikar child case tell us? The Sikar case likely involved congenital heart disease or post-viral myocarditis—serious conditions that can remain hidden until sudden symptoms appear. “This particular case most likely had an underlying congenital anomaly or post-Covid inflammation,” said Dr Goyal. “It should not be confused with adult heart disease patterns but raises the need for cardiac screening in children post-infection.” Why does a second heart attack happen? Doctors say a second heart attack often results from: Incomplete treatment of the initial blockage

New clots or plaque ruptures

Skipping medication or follow-ups

Persistent lifestyle risks like smoking or poor diet “The second attack is more dangerous because the heart is already damaged,” Dr Bansal warned.