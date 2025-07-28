World Hepatitis Day 2025: What it is, why it matters, what you can do

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on 28 July to raise global awareness about hepatitis and push for urgent action against the disease. The date also commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus and developed a vaccine for it.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents. There are five hepatitis viruses that can infect humans and cause disease:

Hepatitis A virus (HAV)

Hepatitis B virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Hepatitis D virus (HDV)

Hepatitis E virus (HEV)

Why hepatitis awareness matters now more than ever

Viral hepatitis, particularly types B and C, is a serious liver infection that often goes undiagnosed until it causes severe complications like cirrhosis or liver cancer.

The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program estimates that 40 million people in India live with hepatitis B, and over 6 million with hepatitis C. Kerala saw one of the worst outbreaks of hepatitis A this year, with 3,227 confirmed cases and 16 deaths reported state-wide by April 2025. In May alone, over 50 new hepatitis cases were recorded. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): Around 1.3 million people die from hepatitis-related causes every year

254 million people are living with hepatitis B worldwide

50 million people are living with hepatitis C

6,000 people are newly infected with viral hepatitis each day Vaccines for hepatitis A and B are widely available, and hepatitis C has a cure - but lack of access and awareness remain major barriers.

What the 2025 campaign theme highlights The 2025 campaign theme—‘Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down’—focuses on dismantling the barriers to diagnosis, care, and prevention. These barriers include social stigma, limited healthcare access, high treatment costs, and underfunded programmes. The goal is to: Break financial barriers by making diagnosis and treatment affordable

Tackle stigma and misinformation so people feel safe seeking help

Improve access to vaccines and medicines, especially in underserved areas WHO has urged countries to ramp up efforts to stay on track to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. What individuals can do to help reduce hepatitis risk Get tested if you’re at risk—early diagnosis can save lives

Promote hepatitis vaccination, especially for newborns and children

Share accurate information to reduce stigma and encourage treatment Despite medical breakthroughs, millions remain undiagnosed and untreated. To meet the 2030 elimination target, governments must invest in widespread testing, improve access to vaccines, and make health systems more inclusive.