Home / Health / Can jaggery really protect the lungs from pollution, or is it just a myth?

Can jaggery really protect the lungs from pollution, or is it just a myth?

As air quality dips and jaggery resurfaces as a "lung cleanser", experts say the belief rests on nostalgia and old animal studies, not human science, and explain what actually helps

jaggery
Jaggery is often believed to cleanse lungs, but doctors say evidence is limited. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If jaggery could actually “clean” our lungs, winter pollution in India’s major cities would be a lot less frightening. Imagine biting into a piece of warm, caramel-like ‘gur’ with your breakfast and feeling reassured that the PM2.5 choking the air outside has met its match. It is an idea that has travelled through generations, WhatsApp forwards and wellness reels. But does it stand up to medical scrutiny?

Does jaggery really remove dust and pollutants from the lungs?

The claim comes from a mix of traditional beliefs and a few older animal studies. One of the most frequently cited involved rats exposed to coal dust in 1994. Rats that were fed jaggery showed better movement of dust particles out of the lungs towards lymph nodes and fewer smoke-induced lung lesions.
 
“We have no human clinical trial showing that jaggery ‘cleans’ human lungs or protects city dwellers from PM2.5 and smog. The evidence comes mainly from old animal studies and traditional medicine, not from modern, large-scale human research,” says Dr Arjun Khanna, Head of Pulmonology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.
 
So the claim is still far from proven for real-world pollution exposure.

Is there any antioxidant benefit for the respiratory system?

Jaggery is less refined than white sugar and contains trace minerals and antioxidant compounds. Lab and animal studies suggest it may reduce some markers of oxidative stress. This is relevant because pollution causes inflammation and oxidative damage in the lungs.
 
However, air pollution affects the lungs through complex pathways, including oxidative stress, immune disruption, chronic airway inflammation and structural changes. As of now, we have no human study showing that eating jaggery reduces asthma attacks, improves lung function or lowers inflammation caused by PM2.5.

If jaggery helps at all, how much can you safely take?

According to Dr Khanna, to get any meaningful potential benefit, one might need more than a tiny pinch, perhaps 10 to 20 grams a day. But nutritionally, jaggery is still sugar. Nearly all its calories come from sucrose, fructose and glucose.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping free sugars under 10 per cent of daily calories, ideally below 5 per cent, which for an average Indian adult would be around 25 grams. To make matters worse:
  • For people with diabetes or prediabetes, jaggery will still raise blood sugar
  • High sugar intake is linked to inflammation, which may worsen asthma or sleep apnoea
  • Eating jaggery as a daily pollution remedy may do more harm than good for metabolic health
A reasonable, doctor-aligned approach would be: a healthy adult may enjoy a small piece (5–10 g) once or at most twice a day, but as a sweet treat, not lung therapy.

What actually works for pollution protection?

Doctors point to interventions that have far stronger evidence:
  • N95/FFP2 masks, which significantly reduce particulate inhalation
  • Indoor air purifiers, which lower PM levels and show measurable respiratory benefits
  • Antioxidants like Vitamin C and Vitamin E, with some evidence for reducing inflammation
  • Omega-3 fatty acids, which offer anti-inflammatory support
  • N-acetylcysteine (NAC), a medically used antioxidant and mucolytic for chronic lung disease
Compared with these, jaggery sits much lower on the evidence ladder. It may support general well-being, but it is not a pollution shield.

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIT researchers identify physiological markers to help manage test anxiety

Only 27% of Mumbaikars aware of sugar risks, 15.6% pre-diabetic: BMC

Postpartum depression to strained ties: Why maternal mental health matters

Indian scientists discover 'genetic switch' that allows embryo implantation

Premium

Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetes

Topics :Air Quality IndexHealth with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsair pollution in Indiaair pollutionjaggerylung diseaseDetoxify your Body Naturally

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story