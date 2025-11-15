Indian scientists discover 'genetic switch' that allows embryo implantation

In a major breakthrough, Indian scientists have discovered a “genetic switch” that allows an embryo to implant itself on the wall of the womb, leading to conception, shedding light on how pregnancy is initiated.

For pregnancy to start, the embryo must first attach and embed itself in the wall of the mother’s womb, a process that has long remained a mystery.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed a fundamental biological switch that regulates embryo implantation, in a study published in the international journal Cell Death Discovery.

The research was a collaborative effort involving ICMR's National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH) in Mumbai, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. Bringing together experts in molecular biology, genomics, and mathematical modelling, the study sheds new light on the precise mechanisms that enable an embryo to attach to the womb.

What were the key findings? The study revealed that two genes, HOXA10 and TWIST2, regulate embryo implantation by opening or closing a small “gate” in the uterine wall at the right time, explained Dr Deepak Modi, ICMR-NIRRCH scientist and corresponding author, reported PTI. The inner lining of the uterus is like a fortified wall, strong, protective, and normally closed. For implantation to succeed, this wall must briefly open a small gate exactly where the embryo arrives, said Nancy Ashary, lead author. Dr Mohit Jolly of IISc added, “When an embryo contacts the lining, HOXA10 temporarily switches off at that spot. This short ‘switch-off’ allows TWIST2 to act. TWIST2 softens the uterine cells, making them flexible and allowing the embryo to implant", reported PTI.