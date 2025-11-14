One in six Indians now has diabetes, shows new ICICI Lombard wellness study

Diabetes is now affecting one in six Indians, and the numbers are rising fast, according to ICICI Lombard’s India’s Wellness Index 2025, released on Thursday. The report, developed in partnership with research firm Kantar, also shows that Gen Z’s wellness has dropped across every pillar, while Gen X and women are showing noticeable gains. ICICI Lombard’s India’s Wellness Index 2025 looks at the well-being of people across six pillars, which are physical, mental, family, financial, workplace and social wellness. The 2025 edition surveyed more than 2,000 respondents across 19 urban centres.
The findings reveal that the population is increasingly burdened by lifestyle disorders, especially stress, joint and back pain, high blood pressure, and now diabetes, which has risen sharply to 17 per cent.
According to the report, diabetes has now entered the list of top-five ailments affecting Indians, trailing behind stress, joint pain and high blood pressure.
The report suggests three primary drivers:
- Sedentary lifestyles, especially among corporate workers
- Poor diets and high consumption of sugar, salt and processed foods
- Unrelenting stress across generations
- Millennials and corporate employees are disproportionately affected, with high-stress desk jobs accelerating metabolic risks.
Why is Gen Z showing the steepest wellness decline?
The study finds that Gen Z shows declines across all six wellness pillars.
The drop is particularly steep in:
- Ability to cope with stress
- Maintaining a healthy diet
- Sleep quality
- Access to mental-health support
- Financial literacy and planning
The report attributes this multidimensional slide to erratic routines, high screen use, rising loneliness and the pressure to “perform” socially and professionally.
Gen X emerges as the strongest cohort this year, showing improvements in physical fitness, mental resilience, financial planning and family bonding.
Millennials bounce back with major gains in workplace wellness, financial preparedness and social engagement.
According to the report, the contrast between generations signals a shift in habits, as younger Indians report burnout and disconnection while older groups are adopting more structured routines and healthier lifestyles.
How are Indian women doing on wellness in 2025?
Women report notable improvements across almost every wellness dimension. The strongest gains come from:
- Regular exercise
- Better stress management
- Proactive financial planning
- Greater work-life balance
- Higher participation in social networks
The study suggests women are adopting more intentional and disciplined approaches to overall well-being.
Why are corporate employees lagging behind?
Corporate India continues to struggle with scores lower than national averages on physical, financial and social wellness.
Key pain points include:
- Poor diet quality and low physical activity
- High-pressure work culture leading to stress and fatigue
- Weak financial planning among younger employees
- The decline is steepest among corporate women and corporate Gen Z workers.
How are insurance and technology shaping wellness trends?
The report highlights that health insurance has emerged as a major enabler of well-being.
One in two Indians now sees health insurance as essential to their overall wellness, especially diabetics and those with chronic conditions.
Technology also plays a powerful role. Users of fitness trackers score nearly 20 points higher on the Wellness Index than non-users, suggesting data-driven habits may be one of the biggest lifestyle boosters today.
The report sheds light on India’s rising diabetes burden, which is no longer confined to older adults. Dr Ramesh Goyal, Endocrinologist at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, notes that the average age of diagnosis has slipped from the late forties to the early thirties, driven by long work hours, erratic routines, poor eating habits and chronic stress. “Uncontrolled diabetes for even five years can place patients in a high-risk category for heart disease, stroke and kidney complications,” he warns.
