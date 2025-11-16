Home / Health / Only 27% of Mumbaikars aware of sugar risks, 15.6% pre-diabetic: BMC

Only 27% of Mumbaikars aware of sugar risks, 15.6% pre-diabetic: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to reduce sugar consumption and read food labels carefully before consuming processed foods

prediabetes
In Mumbai, around 15.6 per cent of citizens are found to be in the pre-diabetic stage. (Photo: Adobestock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
A civic survey in Mumbai has indicated that only 27 per cent of residents are aware of the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption, while 15.6 per cent are in the pre-diabetic stage.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to reduce sugar consumption and read food labels carefully before consuming processed foods.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has appealed to citizens to participate in the 'Healthy Campus Initiative', launched on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on November 14, to encourage healthier dietary and lifestyle practices.

According to the World Health Organisation's Global Burden of Disease Studies, one in three people worldwide suffers from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension, a civic release said.

The BMC screened 5,59,751 individuals for diabetes and hypertension across its health institutions from August 2022 to October 2025, it said.

As per the release, a civic survey has indicated that "only 27 per cent of Mumbaikars were aware of the harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption".

In Mumbai, around 15.6 per cent of citizens are found to be in the pre-diabetic stage, it said.

Under the ongoing 'Salt and Sugar Campaign 2025', launched in January this year across 24 administrative wards, the BMC aims to create awareness about balanced nutrition and preventive healthcare, the release said.

The civic body said dietary counselling is now available at all civic health centres, with over 1.59 lakh diabetic patients having benefited so far.

More than 1.2 lakh patients are currently receiving diabetes treatment at the civic dispensaries and Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics (meant for the poor people), it said.

The civic body appealed to the people to make use of the diabetes and hypertension testing facilities available at these dispensaries and clinics.

NCD corners have been set up in 26 municipal hospitals for blood pressure and diabetes screening for people above 30 years of age, the release added.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

