Cannabis use may quadruple diabetes risk within five years, warns study

Could your secret weekend habit be silently raising your diabetes risk?

We often hear mixed messages about cannabis. Some say it helps with relaxation or even pain control. But a new large-scale study titled Cannabis use may quadruple diabetes risk, presented at the ongoing annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna (Sept 15–19, 2025), has raised concerns.

The study, which analysed data from over 4 million adults across the USA and Europe, found that people who use cannabis are almost four times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes within five years compared to non-users, even after adjusting for other health risks like cholesterol, blood pressure, alcohol, and lifestyle.

What did the study find? Researchers led by Dr Ibrahim Kamel from Boston Medical Center examined electronic health records from 54 healthcare organisations. They studied nearly 97,000 adults with cannabis-related diagnoses (from casual use to dependence) and compared them with over 4.1 million healthy individuals without substance use or chronic conditions. ALSO READ: Medicinal cannabis sparks concern in Australia over psychosis, poisonings After five years, diabetes cases were much higher in the cannabis group (2.2 per cent) compared to the non-users (0.6 per cent). The data suggested that cannabis users were nearly four times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

But isn’t cannabis supposed to have health benefits? According to the study, earlier research had hinted that cannabis might have some anti-inflammatory properties or even help with pain management. But this new, large-scale analysis challenges that view. Experts believe the increased risk may come from cannabis affecting glucose metabolism and insulin resistance. Cannabis use is also linked to unhealthy dietary patterns (like increased snacking and processed food consumption), which may fuel diabetes risk. Should cannabis users be worried? The authors stress that while the study is observational and cannot prove cause and effect, the findings are strong enough to raise a red flag. As cannabis becomes more widely legalised and socially accepted worldwide, hidden risks like diabetes deserve urgent attention.