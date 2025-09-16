Home / Health / Ageing parents, adult kids: How to grow together without burning out

Ageing parents, adult kids: How to grow together without burning out

As parents age and roles shift, families can thrive by blending empathy, shared decisions, emotional care and practical boundaries into daily life

As parents age, open conversations and shared moments help families grow stronger together. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur
Sep 16 2025
You’ve built your own rhythm in life as you manage work, health, EMIs, relationships, and responsibilities. But then comes the curveball: your parents are getting older, and the roles are shifting. Suddenly, you are not just their child anymore, but also their advisor, caregiver, and emotional anchor. It feels like a tug of war, and you are stuck in the middle. How do you handle this new balancing act without burning out in the process or losing the bond that matters most? And can both sides actually grow closer in this new phase of life?
Experts say yes, but it requires balance, empathy, and a fresh way of looking at the parent-child bond.

Why does this stage feel so overwhelming?

“As people live longer, many families find themselves in a ‘sandwich’ situation, which is caring for ageing parents while also managing their own life,” explains Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.
 
For parents, the health checklist is long: routine screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, bone health, cancer, hearing, vision, plus vaccinations and chronic condition management.
 
For adult children, midlife is when lifestyle diseases begin to creep in, and work and financial responsibilities grow. Ignoring your own health while focusing on your parents can backfire. “It’s equally vital for adult children to track their own stress level, blood sugar, cholesterol, thyroid, and BMI. Balance is key,” says Dr Tayal.

How do you respect independence without compromising safety?

This is where role reversals get tricky. Suddenly, you are giving your parents instructions to “take their meds” or “avoid driving late at night”, while your parents also continue their role of advising and caring for you, which may, at times, feel like interference.
 
“Adult children must balance caregiving and interaction with ageing parents with respect and empathy,” says Dr Astik Joshi, Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital & Veda Clinic, New Delhi. Shared decision-making is the golden rule. Involve parents when discussing care, finances, or living arrangements. That way, help feels like partnership, not control.
 
Pro tip: Use “I” statements. Instead of saying “You shouldn’t drive at night”, say “I feel anxious when you drive late at night.” It reduces defensiveness, adds empathy, and keeps dignity intact, according to Dr Joshi.  ALSO READ: Toxic fumes in aircraft cabins? WSJ finds link to brain fog, rising illness

Can this stage actually strengthen bonds?

According to experts, it is an opportunity to strengthen the bond that matters so much. “Shared experiences, like cooking together, walking, gardening, celebrating festivals and wins, create bonding moments,” says Dr Joshi. Conversations do not always have to revolve around caregiving. Talking about family history, values, or even bucket lists can deepen understanding.
 
Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO & Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, adds: “This stage can even create new forms of relationships: friendship, mentorship, or companionship. It is not just adaptation, it’s development.”

What about the guilt, stress, and resentment?

Dr Gupta shares that sometimes you will feel guilty — either for not doing enough or for wanting space. And your parents may feel like they are a “burden”. Both are normal.
 
“Adult children can manage guilt by prioritising self-care and remembering that ‘doing your best’ is enough,” says Dr Gupta. Parents, on the other hand, can cope by openly sharing feelings, seeking support, and focusing on the strengths they still bring, such as wisdom, mentoring, and storytelling.

How can families make practical adjustments without friction?

Living together is not the only option. In fact, according to both psychiatrists, “proximity with buffers” often works better, which means living nearby but not under the same roof. But if you do share a home, respect boundaries.
 
The doctors recommend regular family dinners, shared workouts, or volunteering together to keep emotional closeness alive. Encourage parents to maintain social circles and mentally stimulating activities, whether it’s reading, crosswords, or joining a local club.
 
The experts advise thinking of this stage as a two-way growth journey. Your parents offer experience and perspective. You bring energy and adaptability. Together, you can co-create a bond that is more equal, more respectful, and more fulfilling.

So, here’s what you need to keep in mind: 

  • Don’t ignore your own health while caring for theirs. 
  • Swap guilt for empathy — for yourself and them. 
  • Keep the conversations honest, even when they’re uncomfortable. 
  • Remember, ageing is not just about them. It’s about you growing too. 

First Published: Sep 16 2025

