Toxic fumes in aircraft cabins? WSJ finds link to brain fog, rising illness

A rising number of airline crews and passengers are reporting sudden, sometimes severe illnesses tied to “fume events”, where oil or hydraulic fluids contaminate the air that is pumped into an aircraft cabin, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.

Boeing’s 787 is an exception as it uses an electric air compression system, bypassing the engine bleed-air route.

What are people reporting, and how bad can it be?

Symptoms range from odd smells—described as “dirty feet”, “wet dog”, “Cheetos” or “nail polish”—to acute effects such as dizziness, nausea, breathing trouble, confusion, or difficulty speaking.

While most episodes are short and mild, some have led to emergency landings and hospitalisations. In serious cases, affected crew and passengers developed persistent neurological symptoms that doctors compare to NFL-style concussions.

Examples cited in the WSJ investigation include:

A JetBlue flight attendant who inhaled a “dirty-feet” smell mid-flight later developed traumatic brain injury and permanent nerve damage.

A Delta flight produced white smoke in the cabin after oil leaked into the bleed-air system, forcing an emergency landing.

A pilot tested after repeated exposures collapsed on disembarking and was deemed unfit to fly due to nervous system damage.

Doctors report that repeated low-level exposure can leave individuals vulnerable to greater harm during future events.

What do safety records reveal?

The WSJ analysed over one million records from the FAA, Nasa, and internal airline safety logs. Its machine-assisted review found a sharp rise in fume events since the mid-2010s, particularly between 2017 and 2024. While public records suggested modest numbers, internal documents show the real frequency could be far higher.