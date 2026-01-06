What not to eat with coeliac disease and why early diagnosis matters

For many people, avoiding gluten sounds like a lifestyle choice. For those living with coeliac disease, it is a medical necessity. Contrary to popular belief, coeliac disease is not a food intolerance or dietary preference. It is a lifelong autoimmune disorder in which ingestion of gluten triggers immune-mediated damage to the small intestine, leading to inflammation, malabsorption and a wide range of health complications.

“Despite increasing awareness, delayed diagnosis and accidental gluten exposure remain common, particularly in adults,” says Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Director, Institute of Digestive and Liver Disease, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida. Understanding what foods to avoid, who is at risk, and why symptoms vary so dramatically is central to effective disease control.

Who is more vulnerable to coeliac disease? Coeliac disease occurs in genetically susceptible individuals, especially those carrying HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 genes. However, genetics alone does not determine who will develop the condition. Risk is significantly higher among First-degree relatives of affected individuals

People with type 1 diabetes

Those with autoimmune thyroid disease

People with Addison’s disease or autoimmune hepatitis

Those with Down syndrome or Turner syndrome Women are diagnosed more frequently than men, informs Dr Kumar. While often associated with childhood, coeliac disease can develop at any age, including late adulthood. Why symptoms vary so widely The clinical presentation of coeliac disease is remarkably diverse. This variation depends on the extent and location of intestinal damage, differences in immune response, gut microbiota, and how long the disease has remained untreated.

Some individuals experience classic digestive symptoms such as diarrhoea, bloating and weight loss.

Others present with iron-deficiency anaemia, osteoporosis, infertility, migraine, depression, neuropathy or chronic fatigue. Many adults have what is known as silent or atypical coeliac disease, where gastrointestinal symptoms are absent. Instead, patients may report persistent tiredness, hair loss, nutritional deficiencies, menstrual irregularities or recurrent miscarriages. “The intestine may be severely affected even when gastrointestinal symptoms are minimal or absent,” says Dr Kumar. As these symptoms are non-specific, diagnosis is often delayed for years, allowing progressive intestinal and systemic damage. How coeliac disease is tested and what it costs Testing for coeliac disease must be done before starting a gluten-free diet, as removing gluten can cause test results to normalise.

Doctors usually begin with blood tests that detect antibodies linked to gluten-induced intestinal damage, most commonly the tTG-IgA test, along with total IgA levels. Approximate cost: ₹400–₹1,800 If blood tests are positive, diagnosis is confirmed through an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with a small intestinal biopsy. Approximate cost: ₹2000–₹10,000 In selected cases, genetic testing for HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 may be used to rule out the disease. Approximate cost: ₹4,500–₹7,500 Unsafe foods for people with coeliac disease Grains and flours Wheat (atta, maida, sooji/semolina, durum, spelt)

Barley

Rye

Bran, wheat germ Bakery and processed foods Bread, buns, pizza bases

Cakes, biscuits, cookies, pastries

Pasta, noodles, vermicelli

Rusks, crackers, breadcrumbs Packaged and ready-to-eat foods

Breakfast cereals (unless labelled gluten-free)

Instant soups and noodles

Sauces and gravies thickened with wheat flour

Regular soy sauce, malt vinegar

Salad dressings and marinades

Spice mixes with added flour Processed proteins Sausages, nuggets, patties

Imitation or vegetarian meat substitutes

Breaded or battered foods Beverages and additives Malted drinks

Beer and barley-based alcohol Hidden and overlooked sources Oats not certified gluten-free

Medications, supplements or cosmetics containing wheat derivatives

Foods labelled “multigrain” or “brown” (often contain wheat) “Even trace amounts of gluten is sufficient to trigger intestinal injury,” Dr Kumar explains. Safe foods for people with coeliac disease Grains and cereals

Rice

Jowar (sorghum)

Bajra (pearl millet)

Ragi (finger millet)

Maize (corn)

Buckwheat (kuttu)

Amaranth (rajgira)

Quinoa Pulses and legumes All dals and lentils

Chickpeas, rajma, chole

Beans and peas (unprocessed) Fresh produce All fresh fruits

All fresh vegetables Dairy and protein Milk, curd, paneer

Eggs

Fresh, unprocessed meat, poultry and fish Nuts, seeds and fats Peanuts, almonds, cashews, walnuts

Seeds (chia, flax, sunflower, pumpkin)

Ghee, butter, cooking oils Packaged foods Certified products clearly labelled “gluten-free” Accidental gluten exposure: A hidden challenge in India Despite best intentions, accidental gluten ingestion is common in Indian households. Shared cooking surfaces, rolling boards and fryers, mixing of wheat flour with rice or lentils during storage, restaurant gravies and spice mixes, unclear labelling, and festive foods all increase risk.

“Gluten-free in practice does not always mean medically safe unless cross-contamination is meticulously avoided,” Dr Kumar cautions. Separate utensils, cooking surfaces and storage are essential for medical safety. Why early diagnosis changes outcomes Untreated coeliac disease increases the risk of Malnutrition

Weak bones

Infertility

Neurological complications

Intestinal cancers Early diagnosis followed by a lifelong, strictly gluten-free diet allows intestinal healing, symptom resolution and long-term health preservation. With proper dietary counselling and follow-up, most patients can lead full, active lives. Key precautions for living safely with coeliac disease Read labels carefully: Gluten or gluten-derived ingredients can hide in packaged foods, supplements and even non-food products like toothpaste, lipstick, lip balm.