New Covid variant on the rise in US: What you need to know about XFG

The United States is witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the XFG variant, now its third-most common summer strain.

Also known as 'Stratus', XFG is a genetic blend of two earlier Omicron variants—LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. It was first detected in Southeast Asia in January 2025 and belongs to the Omicron group of variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists XFG as a variant under monitoring (VUM), meaning it is not currently considered a major public health threat but is being closely tracked due to its rapid spread.

How widespread is XFG?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), XFG accounted for 0 per cent of cases in March, rising to 2 per cent in April, 6 per cent in May, and 14 per cent by late June - making it the third-most common variant in the country. It has also spread across multiple European nations.

Globally, WHO data shows XFG’s share climbed from around 7 per cent in early May to 22.7 per cent by the end of June, across at least 38 countries. In India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) has reported 163 cases of XFG till June. What are the symptoms? Like other Omicron variants, XFG appears to cause no different or more severe symptoms. Variants such as XFG can emerge when a person is infected with two versions of the virus at once, enabling them to swap genetic material. Common symptoms include: Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting The CDC advises urgent medical attention for chest pain, confusion, difficulty staying awake, or pale/blue lips, skin, or nail beds.