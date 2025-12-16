Covid-19 shot in pregnancy lowers severe illness, preterm birth risk: Study

As questions around Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy continue to surface, a major new international study offers clear reassurance. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, titled 'The Role of Vaccination in Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes Associated With Covid-19 in Pregnancy,' shows that pregnant individuals who received a Covid-19 vaccine had much better health outcomes than those who did not, offering reassurance to expectant parents and healthcare providers.

“Pregnancy is a unique period of vulnerability but also an opportunity for prevention. This study reinforces how vaccination can make a real difference for maternal and newborn health," said Dr Elisabeth McClymont, lead author and assistant professor, obstetrics and gynaecology, the University of British Columbia (UBC).

What the study shows The study, conducted through Canada’s CANCOVID-Preg surveillance network, looked at pregnant people with confirmed Covid-19 between the Delta and Omicron waves. Vaccination, whether received before or during pregnancy, was strongly linked with better health outcomes for both mothers and babies. Importantly, the protective effects remained consistent as the virus evolved, highlighting that vaccines continued to reduce the risk of severe disease and premature birth across different phases of the pandemic. Key findings at a glance Vaccinated people were around 60 per cent less likely to be hospitalised and 90 per cent less likely to need intensive care than their unvaccinated counterparts

It was also linked to fewer premature births (deliveries before 37 weeks), reducing the risk by 20 per cent during the Delta wave and 36 per cent during the Omicron wave

Those vaccinated during pregnancy had lower rates of premature birth and stillbirth than those vaccinated before pregnancy Dr Deborah Money, senior author and professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, UBC, emphasised that the findings "provide clear, population-level evidence that Covid-19 vaccination protects pregnant people and their babies from serious complications.”

“Even as the virus evolved, vaccination continued to offer substantial benefits for both mother and child,” she added. Why this matters Reduced hospital burden Vaccinated pregnant individuals were significantly less likely to need medical support, such as ICUs. This eases pressure on health systems and improves chances of a safer pregnancy. Protecting newborns Preterm birth can lead to serious health issues for newborns, including respiratory challenges and longer hospital stays. By lowering the risk of early delivery, vaccination helps improve outcomes for infants, too. Supports global guidance While some regions have adjusted vaccine guidance, authorities such as the World Health Organisation and public health officials continue to recommend Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy, and this study offers strong new evidence to support those recommendations.

"These latest findings provide critical information for pregnant women and their care providers and strongly support public health guidance that recommends vaccination during pregnancy," said Dr Money. What it means for you Covid-19 vaccines are effective and safe during pregnancy

Vaccination significantly reduces risk of serious illness and premature birth

The benefits extend across major variants of the virus For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS For parents-to-be, this robust research offers powerful reassurance that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 helps protect both you and your baby. “There is never a bad time to be vaccinated — whether you’re currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy,” added Dr McClymont.