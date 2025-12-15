Aiims study finds heart disease top cause of sudden deaths under 45

A new study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) has found that heart disease is the leading cause of sudden deaths among adults under 45, with no evidence linking them to Covid-19 vaccines. The findings, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, come amid lingering public concern over unexplained deaths in young, seemingly healthy individuals.

The research offers one of the most detailed autopsy-based analyses of sudden deaths in young adults in India and provides important clarity in a debate often fuelled by misinformation.

What the study examined

The study, titled 'Burden of sudden death in young adults: A one-year observational study at a tertiary care centre in India,' analysed sudden, unexpected deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 years brought to Aiims for post-mortem examination over a one-year period, from May 2023 to April 2024.

Researchers reviewed medical histories, vaccination status, clinical findings and autopsy results to identify underlying causes of death and assess any possible association with Covid-19 vaccination. Key findings at a glance Cardiovascular causes: 42.6 per cent of sudden deaths were due to heart-related conditions, including coronary artery disease and arrhythmia.

42.6 per cent of sudden deaths were due to heart-related conditions, including coronary artery disease and arrhythmia. Respiratory causes: 21.3 per cent of sudden deaths were linked to acute lung issues.

21.3 per cent of sudden deaths were linked to acute lung issues. Sudden unexplained deaths: 21.3 per cent of the cases had no identifiable pathology even after a detailed autopsy.

21.3 per cent of the cases had no identifiable pathology even after a detailed autopsy. Other causes: The remainder involved gastrointestinal, central nervous system and genitourinary pathologies. Heart disease emerges as the main cause According to the findings, cardiovascular disease accounted for the largest share of sudden deaths among people aged 18 to 45 years. Within this group, heart attacks emerged as the dominant cause, responsible for around 85 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths. Structural heart abnormalities and congenital conditions accounted for about 5 per cent each, while inflammation of the heart contributed to another 5 per cent.

The researchers noted that many of these deaths were mistakenly labelled as “unexplained”, largely because the individuals appeared outwardly healthy and had no previously diagnosed heart disease. Respiratory conditions were identified as the cause in 21.3 per cent of the deaths. Among these, choking on vomit, food, or other liquids was the leading factor, accounting for nearly half of respiratory-related fatalities. Pneumonia was responsible for around 30 per cent, while tuberculosis contributed to the remaining 20 per cent. The pattern was even more pronounced among older adults aged 46 to 65 years, where coronary artery disease (CAD) emerged as the single most common cause of sudden death, accounting for 72.1 per cent of fatalities in this age group. Sudden unexplained deaths made up 14.1 per cent, while gastrointestinal causes were responsible for 7.4 per cent. Pulmonary conditions accounted for a smaller share, at 4.4 per cent.

No evidence linking Covid-19 vaccines to sudden deaths Crucially, the study found no scientific evidence linking Covid-19 vaccination to sudden deaths in young adults. While many of the individuals studied had received one or more doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the researchers reported no causal association between vaccination status and the cause of death. “We studied nearly 100 sudden deaths in the young over the course of a year. We found that there is no link between these deaths and Covid-19 vaccination. We also did not find any significant evidence of vaccine-related complications — there was only one case of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle, ” Dr Sudheer Arava, professor of pathology at AIIMS, told the Indian Express.

The authors emphasised that the findings support the established safety profile of Covid-19 vaccines and should help counter unverified claims circulating on social media. Why this matters Health experts say the study highlights a growing need for early cardiac screening, even among younger adults, especially those with risk factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles or family history of heart disease. At the same time, the findings offer reassurance that Covid-19 vaccines are not responsible for sudden deaths, reinforcing the importance of evidence-based public health messaging. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As sudden deaths among young adults continue to draw attention, the Aiims study shifts the focus back to preventable heart disease, and the urgent need to detect it earlier.