Recurring throat infections on the rise as pollution, viruses collide

Doctors warn that air pollution, changing weather and overlapping viral infections are driving a spike in recurrent sore throats, with many patients returning days after recovery

Doctors link recurrent throat infections to pollution, circulating viruses and seasonal changes. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
An unusually persistent sore throat has become a common complaint in clinics this season. ENT specialists across cities report a steady rise in patients returning with repeated throat infections, sometimes within weeks of apparent recovery. Doctors say this is not a coincidence, but the result of overlapping viral activity, pollution exposure and lifestyle shifts that are lowering the throat’s natural defences.
 

A season of stacked risks

 
According to Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, Consultant, ENT–Otolaryngology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, several factors are converging at once. After years of disrupted viral circulation during the pandemic, common respiratory viruses such as influenza, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and multiple rhinoviruses are now circulating more widely and aggressively.
 
“We’re seeing a combination of factors,” Dr Sharma explains. “Higher-than-usual viral circulation is increasing primary infections and reinfections. Air pollution is irritating the upper airway and lowering local immunity, while reduced mask use, indoor gatherings and school reopenings are fuelling close-contact transmission.”
 
Delayed healthcare-seeking behaviour also plays a major role, as delaying specialist consultation often allows minor infections to escalate or recur.  Another major concern highlighted by experts is antibiotic misuse. Taking antibiotics without medical advice or stopping prescribed courses early can leave bacterial infections partially treated and harder to eradicate later.
 

Weather, pollution and viral evolution

 
While throat infections are common during seasonal transitions, experts say this year’s pattern is more intense. Sudden temperature drops, alternating dry and humid spells and extended poor-air-quality days are stressing the throat’s protective lining.
 
Pollution, however, has emerged as a major amplifier. Fine particulate matter and irritant gases damage the mucosal lining of the throat and impair its ability to clear microbes effectively. This makes even mild viral infections linger longer or recur more frequently.
 
“Pollution and crowding set the stage, weather tips the balance, and viral variation determines whether people get reinfected,” says Dr Sharma, explaining why patients feel trapped in a cycle of throat pain and recovery.
 

Lifestyle habits worsening recurrence

 
Doctors also point to everyday habits that increase vulnerability.
  • Smoking and second-hand smoke exposure
  • Poor hydration
  • Inadequate sleep
  • High stress levels  
 
Voice misuse, such as prolonged speaking or shouting, further irritates already inflamed throat tissues.
 

Why symptoms feel worse this year

 
Experts say many patients report severe pain, burning and irritation even when clinical signs appear mild. Dr NVK Mohan, Consultant Otologist, ENT and Cochlear Implant Surgeon, CMRI Kolkata, says pollution is a key reason.
 
“This season, we are witnessing a noticeable rise in recurrent throat infections, and most of these cases are primarily viral in origin or triggered by sharply increased pollution levels,” he says. “What stands out is the mismatch between symptoms and clinical signs — patients are experiencing far more discomfort than what is visible on examination,” he adds.
 
Pollution-related inflammation sensitises the throat and upper airway, making minor infections feel disproportionately severe.
 

When repeat infections need evaluation

 
While most recurrent throat infections are benign, experts warn against ignoring red flags. Persistent symptoms beyond three weeks, worsening pain despite treatment, difficulty swallowing, prolonged hoarseness, unexplained weight loss or neck lumps require prompt ENT assessment.
 
Recurrent infections despite guideline-based treatment may indicate chronic tonsillitis, reflux disease, allergies, immune deficiencies or, rarely, more serious conditions. ENT work-ups may include throat examination, flexible laryngoscopy or imaging when indicated.
 

Prevention and early care matter

 
Doctors emphasise practical prevention over panic.
  • Mask use on high-AQI days, hand hygiene and avoiding tobacco smoke can significantly reduce exposure
  • Adequate hydration, rest and nutrition support the throat’s natural immunity
  • Timely influenza and other recommended vaccinations lower overall respiratory burden
 
“We are advising people to wear masks whenever they step outdoors, especially on high-AQI days,” says Dr Mohan. “Simple measures like warm saline gargles, adequate hydration and paracetamol for fever help relieve symptoms and prevent repeated infections.”
 
For those with frequent episodes, early medical consultation helps distinguish viral from bacterial causes and avoids unnecessary antibiotics. Persistent or recurrent cases may need ENT evaluation for targeted treatment or further investigation.
 
As pollution and viral circulation remain high, specialists stress that early care and prevention are the best defences against a season of recurring throat trouble.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportsbacterial infectionsair pollution in IndiaViruses

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

