Using antacids too frequently? It could be harming your gut health

Antacids have become a go-to remedy for everything from heartburn and bloating to vague stomach discomfort. Cheap, widely available and marketed as harmless, they promise quick relief. But doctors warn that frequent, unsupervised use may be masking deeper problems while quietly affecting digestion, immunity and vitamin absorption.

“Recurring acidity is not normal, but many people treat it as a minor inconvenience,” says Dr Leelamohan PVR, Consultant Physician, Rainbow & Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru, who also consults at Practo, noting a growing number of patients dependent on daily antacids.

Why antacid use is rising

Experts point to convenience and self-diagnosis. “Anything and everything happening in the abdomen — and sometimes even headaches or chest discomfort — gets labelled as ‘acidity’ by patients,” explains Dr Geeta Billa, director of gastroenterology & hepatology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

Modern lifestyles compound the problem. Irregular meals, processed foods, excess tea, coffee, alcohol and tobacco, along with stress and late-night eating, increase acid production and reflux. “Instead of addressing root causes, people reach for quick symptomatic relief,” Dr Billa says. Aggressive marketing and lack of time for medical consultations have normalised casual antacid use, often delaying diagnosis of underlying conditions. Antacids are meant for occasional relief, not daily dependence. Needing them repeatedly over weeks or months is a warning sign. “Frequent reliance often points to chronic gastritis or gastroesophageal reflux disease,” Dr Leelamohan says. What happens when stomach acid is suppressed Stomach acid plays a key role in breaking down food and killing harmful bacteria. While antacids neutralise acid temporarily, overuse can disturb this balance.

“Altered stomach pH can impair protein digestion and cause bloating, gas and gut imbalance,” says Dr Billa. Over time, this can create dependency, where stopping the drug leads to worsening symptoms due to rebound acid overproduction. Long-term acid suppression can also weaken the stomach’s natural antimicrobial barrier, increasing susceptibility to infections. Impact on vitamins and minerals Contrary to popular belief, stomach acid is essential. “It helps absorb key nutrients,” Dr Leelamohan explains. Chronic antacid or proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use can reduce absorption of: Vitamin B12, leading to fatigue, anaemia, nerve problems and cognitive changes

Iron, raising the risk of anaemia, especially in menstruating women and vegetarians

Magnesium, which can cause muscle cramps, heart rhythm issues and seizures

Calcium, potentially weakening bones and increasing fracture risk in older adults “By repeatedly suppressing acid, we compromise the body’s ability to absorb what it needs to function properly,” he says.

Complications doctors are seeing Physicians report a rise in gut infections, rebound acidity and kidney-related concerns linked to prolonged use. “Serious infections such as those caused by Clostridium difficile and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth are more common when stomach acid remains low,” Dr Billa says. Rebound acidity affects a significant share of patients who stop PPIs abruptly, making supervised tapering important. Some antacids can also affect kidney health, particularly in vulnerable groups, highlighting the need for medical oversight. Who is most at risk Higher-risk groups include: Older adults

People with obesity

Chronic painkiller users

Those who self-medicate frequently Warning signs include needing higher doses, rapid return of symptoms, persistent throat burning, bloating, fatigue or bone pain. Red flags such as unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, black stools, anaemia or new symptoms after age 50 require immediate evaluation.

Reducing dependence safely Doctors say lifestyle changes can significantly reduce symptoms: Eat smaller, regular meals and avoid late-night dinners

Limit spicy, oily foods, caffeine, alcohol and fizzy drinks

Maintain a two- to three-hour gap between dinner and sleep

Maintain a two- to three-hour gap between dinner and sleep

Manage weight and stress through physical activity, yoga or meditation

"Acidity medicines are like any other drugs — they need a diagnosis," Dr Billa says. "Acid is made for a reason. Used correctly, these medicines help. Used casually and long-term, they carry real health risks."