Home / Health / Delhi-NCR air pollution: 82% report serious illness in close circles

Delhi-NCR air pollution: 82% report serious illness in close circles

A LocalCircles survey finds 82% of Delhi-NCR residents know someone with a serious pollution-linked illness, highlighting rising health risks, financial strain and the urgent need for action

Delhi NCR air pollution survey
A dense layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR during peak pollution season. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has moved from being a seasonal nuisance to a full-blown public health emergency. A new survey by LocalCircles reveals that 82 per cent of residents have at least one person in their close social network suffering from a severe health condition linked to prolonged exposure to toxic air. The findings underline how deeply air pollution has penetrated everyday life in the region, affecting families, workplaces and neighbourhoods alike.
 
The report comes as air quality index (AQI) levels across Delhi-NCR touched extreme levels in mid-December, with some areas recording readings well above the “severe” category.
 

What the survey found

 
LocalCircles surveyed over 34,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad to understand the long-term health impact of air pollution.
 
Key findings include:
 
  • 82 per cent said one or more people in their close network have developed serious illnesses they attribute to polluted air
  • 28 per cent reported knowing four or more individuals with severe pollution-linked health conditions
  • Only 18 per cent said no one in their close circle had been affected
  • 73 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR are worried about being able to afford healthcare for themselves and family
 
The illnesses reported range from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung damage to heart failure, strokes, cognitive decline, reproductive issues and even cancer.
 
According to the report, these numbers reflect the cumulative impact of toxic air exposure over the past 10–12 years, rather than a single bad pollution season.
 

Fear of rising healthcare costs

 
Beyond illness, the survey highlights growing anxiety about the financial burden of living in a polluted city.
73 per cent of respondents said they are worried about being able to afford healthcare for themselves and their families in the future. While 9 per cent said they were somewhat worried, 18 per cent said they were not worried.
 
With chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases often requiring lifelong treatment, residents fear that pollution-related illness could translate into long-term medical expenses.
 
8 per cent of the residents surveyed said they are likely to move out of the city due to toxic air quality, 92 per cent said they would stay, largely because of work, family responsibilities and financial constraints.
 
Although some families temporarily leave the city during peak winter pollution, this option remains out of reach for the majority.
 

Hospitals seeing the impact first-hand

 
The findings align with what doctors and hospitals across Delhi-NCR have been reporting over recent winters. During periods of “very poor” and “severe” air quality, hospitals have seen sharp increases in patients with:
 
  • Persistent cough and throat irritation
  • Wheezing and asthma flare-ups
  • Allergic rhinitis and bronchitis
  • Pneumonia and breathing difficulties, especially in children
 
Children with no prior respiratory illness and older adults with heart or lung conditions are among the most vulnerable. Doctors warn that repeated exposure to high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) can weaken immunity and reduce the body’s ability to absorb oxygen.
 

A growing public health crisis

 
Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to a wide range of health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, neurological decline and developmental complications. What was once seen as a seasonal inconvenience has now evolved into a sustained public health risk.
 
The survey underscores the need for urgent action on two critical fronts:
 
  • Expanding healthcare cover and financial protection for residents affected by pollution-linked illnesses
  • Implementing sustained, effective measures to curb pollution at its source
 
As the data makes clear, toxic air in Delhi-NCR is no longer an abstract environmental concern. It is actively reshaping health outcomes, straining household finances and eroding the quality of life for millions across the region. 

Also read - Delhi's air drove 200,000 respiratory illness cases in 3 yrs: Govt data

 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Using antacids too frequently? It could be harming your gut health

Delhi's air drove 200,000 respiratory illness cases in 3 yrs: Govt data

Aiims study finds heart disease top cause of sudden deaths under 45

Ozempic in India: What it does and how it fits into a growing health crisis

Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India at ₹2,200/week amid patent battles

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsAir pollution studyDelhi Pollution

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story