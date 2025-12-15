Delhi-NCR air pollution: 82% report serious illness in close circles

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has moved from being a seasonal nuisance to a full-blown public health emergency. A new survey by LocalCircles reveals that 82 per cent of residents have at least one person in their close social network suffering from a severe health condition linked to prolonged exposure to toxic air. The findings underline how deeply air pollution has penetrated everyday life in the region, affecting families, workplaces and neighbourhoods alike.

The report comes as air quality index ( AQI ) levels across Delhi-NCR touched extreme levels in mid-December, with some areas recording readings well above the “severe” category.

What the survey found

LocalCircles surveyed over 34,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad to understand the long-term health impact of air pollution.

Key findings include: 82 per cent said one or more people in their close network have developed serious illnesses they attribute to polluted air

said one or more people in their close network have developed serious illnesses they attribute to polluted air 28 per cent reported knowing four or more individuals with severe pollution-linked health conditions

reported knowing four or more individuals with severe pollution-linked health conditions Only 18 per cent said no one in their close circle had been affected

said no one in their close circle had been affected 73 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR are worried about being able to afford healthcare for themselves and family The illnesses reported range from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung damage to heart failure, strokes, cognitive decline, reproductive issues and even cancer. According to the report, these numbers reflect the cumulative impact of toxic air exposure over the past 10–12 years, rather than a single bad pollution season.

Fear of rising healthcare costs Beyond illness, the survey highlights growing anxiety about the financial burden of living in a polluted city. 73 per cent of respondents said they are worried about being able to afford healthcare for themselves and their families in the future. While 9 per cent said they were somewhat worried, 18 per cent said they were not worried. With chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases often requiring lifelong treatment, residents fear that pollution-related illness could translate into long-term medical expenses. 8 per cent of the residents surveyed said they are likely to move out of the city due to toxic air quality, 92 per cent said they would stay, largely because of work, family responsibilities and financial constraints.

Although some families temporarily leave the city during peak winter pollution, this option remains out of reach for the majority. Hospitals seeing the impact first-hand The findings align with what doctors and hospitals across Delhi-NCR have been reporting over recent winters. During periods of “very poor” and “severe” air quality, hospitals have seen sharp increases in patients with: Persistent cough and throat irritation

Wheezing and asthma flare-ups

Allergic rhinitis and bronchitis

Pneumonia and breathing difficulties, especially in children Children with no prior respiratory illness and older adults with heart or lung conditions are among the most vulnerable. Doctors warn that repeated exposure to high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) can weaken immunity and reduce the body’s ability to absorb oxygen.

A growing public health crisis Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to a wide range of health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, neurological decline and developmental complications. What was once seen as a seasonal inconvenience has now evolved into a sustained public health risk. The survey underscores the need for urgent action on two critical fronts: Expanding healthcare cover and financial protection for residents affected by pollution-linked illnesses

Implementing sustained, effective measures to curb pollution at its source Also read - Delhi's air drove 200,000 respiratory illness cases in 3 yrs: Govt data For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As the data makes clear, toxic air in Delhi-NCR is no longer an abstract environmental concern. It is actively reshaping health outcomes, straining household finances and eroding the quality of life for millions across the region.