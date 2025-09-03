When self-care turns toxic: Experts warn of the growing 'wellness trap'

Self-care has become the buzzword of our times. It promises calm, balance, and better health. But what happens when your daily wellness rituals—be it step tracking, meditation apps, strict diets or detox routines—start to feel overwhelming instead of uplifting? Experts warn that in chasing perfect health, many are slipping into the “wellness trap”, where the pursuit of well-being ends up harming mental health.

What is the 'wellness trap'?

The wellness trap is when the pursuit of health stops being supportive and starts being stressful.

“True self-care is meant to align with who you are and your lifestyle. But wellness has increasingly become commercialised, sold as a rigid concept through products, diets, and endless routines,” explained Chetna Luthra, clinical psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

ALSO READ: Skipping annual health exams may cost Deloitte senior leaders up to ₹1 lakh Instead of helping, this hyper-awareness makes you feel like you’re never doing enough. There is always a new gadget, superfood, or challenge to try—fuelled by social media and advertising. For many youngsters, especially women, this quickly spirals into a cycle of insecurity and comparison. Can the obsession with health harm mental well-being? According to Luthra, when self-care turns into pressure, it loses its purpose. “Anything done in excess can be harmful. Constantly optimising health—whether it’s eating clean, meditating daily or pushing workout targets—can actually cause guilt, shame and anxiety if you fall short,” she said.

Instead of feeling good about yourself, you start linking your worth to your routines or devices. This fragile sense of self can trigger health anxiety, body image issues or even depression over time. Can supplements, detoxes or extreme diets backfire? “Over-supplementation without medical supervision can cause vitamin toxicities—like too much Vitamin A or D—damaging the liver or kidneys,” warned Dr Sunil Sekhri, associate consultant, internal medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurugram. Detox cleanses and restrictive diets may strip the body of essential nutrients, weaken immunity and stress organs. What’s worse, these quick fixes may delay real medical care. “I’ve seen cases where fatigue or weight changes were blamed on toxins or diet, when the real cause was thyroid disorder, diabetes, or even early cancer,” he added.

Many people love tracking their steps, calories, sleep, and heart rate. Done in moderation, it can be motivating. But compulsive tracking can turn harmful. "Too much tracking often leads to anxiety, poor sleep, and even compulsive behaviours like over-exercising or under-eating to meet targets," said Dr Sekhri. On the mental health side, it may foster dependence on devices for self-worth—valuing numbers over actual well-being. What are the red flags that wellness has become an obsession? According to experts, you may have crossed the line if:

You feel guilty or anxious when you skip a routine

You constantly think about your diet, supplements or health data

You avoid social situations because they don’t fit your “plan”

You ignore medical advice in favour of unverified wellness trends “When self-care starts limiting your daily life, relationships or happiness, it is no longer care, it is control,” said Dr Sekhri. According to Luthra, it is mostly young men and women who fall into this trap, mainly because they are in the phase of building their identity, experimenting with lifestyles, and navigating insecurities. “That’s exactly when wellness marketing strikes—selling the idea that if you eat, look or live a certain way, you will be more acceptable or successful,” explained Luthra.