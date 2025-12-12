Ozempic in India: What it does and how it fits into a growing health crisis

India is entering a defining moment in its fight against diabetes and obesity. As global interest in Ozempic surges, fuelled by medical breakthroughs and high-profile celebrity confessions, patients and clinicians here are asking the same question: could this new class of drugs change the country’s chronic-disease trajectory?

To understand its growing appeal, it is important to first look at what Ozempic is and what it does.

What is Ozempic and what does it do?

Ozempic is once-a-week injectable medication developed by Novo Nordisk. Its active ingredient, semaglutide, helps regulate blood sugar levels and is primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes . While not officially approved for weight loss in many countries, clinical trials and real-world use have shown significant reductions in body weight, making it one of the most talked-about medicines in the world.

In India, where nearly 101 million adults live with diabetes and obesity is rapidly rising, interest in semaglutide has intensified, with people increasingly asking whether Ozempic could be a “two-in-one” solution. How GLP-1 and Ozempic work in the body Ozempic belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a natural hormone released after eating. GLP-1 helps regulate the body’s metabolic response by: Stimulating insulin release when blood sugar is high

Slowing digestion, helping you stay full for longer

Reducing appetite by acting on hunger-control centres in the brain According to Harvard Health, GLP-1 drugs lower blood sugar only when it is elevated, unlike insulin, which works regardless of glucose levels.

When injected, Ozempic binds to GLP-1 receptors, amplifying these natural effects. Patients typically experience: Better control of post-meal blood sugar

Reduced cravings and smaller meal portions

Gradual, sustained weight loss

Potential heart-health benefits reported in some studies Doctors emphasise that while Ozempic is a powerful metabolic tool, it works best alongside consistent lifestyle changes such as improved diet, physical activity and sleep hygiene. How GLP-1 therapies align with India’s growing health needs India is now among the world’s fastest-growing diabetes hotspots. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of adults with diabetes has more than doubled in the past decade. Even more concerning is the rising obesity rate among younger adults, driven by sedentary lifestyles, processed foods and rapid urbanisation.

Excess weight plays a major role in insulin resistance, making diabetes significantly harder to control. This is where GLP-1 drugs offer a promising advantage, as they target both conditions at their root by improving metabolic function and appetite regulation. The recent launch of semaglutide-based treatments by Novo Nordisk in India has brought fresh hope for patients seeking more effective long-term options. Several Indian and global drugmakers are also gearing up to launch their own semaglutide-based medicines as patents expire next year, with domestic companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla preparing generic versions and others like Zydus Lifesciences expecting regulatory filings and launches within next two years.

The global craze and the celebrity effect Ozempic’s popularity skyrocketed internationally after high-profile figures acknowledged using GLP-1–based drugs for weight loss or diabetes support. This visibility has influenced public perception and, in some cases, triggered shortages abroad. Celebrities who have publicly confirmed using semaglutide-based medications include: Serena Williams: The former world No. 1 professional tennis player has openly spoken about her use of GLP-1 medication to manage weight after pregnancy, describing it as part of her health journey and broader wellness strategy. Elon Musk: The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X has mentioned using GLP-1–related treatment such as Wegovy as part of his personal health regimen, and voiced support for wider access to these medications.

Kathy Bates: The Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged incorporating Ozempic into her health plan following a type 2 diabetes diagnosis, noting it helped with the final phase of her weight loss after extensive lifestyle changes. Oprah Winfrey: Renowned talk show host, producer and author Oprah Winfrey has publicly discussed her experience with a GLP-1 medication in the context of ending stigma around medically prescribed weight-loss treatments. Charles Barkley: The Hall of Fame former professional basketball player and current sports analyst has spoken about using a GLP-1 drug to support significant weight loss and improve overall health. While such endorsements bring attention, doctors warn against using Ozempic without proper supervision, as misuse can lead to side-effects such as nausea, digestive issues and nutritional deficiencies.