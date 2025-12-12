Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India at ₹2,200/week amid patent battles

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has officially launched its blockbuster diabetes and weight-management drug Ozempic in India, with the lowest weekly dosage priced at ₹2,200 (about $24.35), according to news agency Reuters. The rollout marks a major milestone for diabetes care in the country, as demand for effective therapies continues to rise.

Ozempic - pricing and availability

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injectable drug used in the management of type 2 diabetes, also widely prescribed off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing properties. According to Reuters, it will be available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths across India.

The starting price for the 0.25 mg dosage is set at ₹2,200 per week. Higher doses carry proportionately higher costs, reflecting Novo Nordisk’s global pricing strategy adapted to the Indian market. ALSO READ: Ten diabetes-friendly grains to steady blood sugar and support weight loss Healthcare providers and patients alike have shown keen interest, as this launch follows Ozempic’s global success and strong clinical profile. The entry into the Indian market may improve accessibility and offer a new option for the country’s large population living with metabolic conditions. Patent disputes in Indian courts The launch comes amid ongoing legal battles between Novo Nordisk and major Indian pharmaceutical firms over semaglutide patents.

Sun Pharma: Novo Nordisk moved the Delhi High Court to block Sun Pharmaceutical Industries from launching its own semaglutide-based weight-loss product domestically, alleging patent infringement. The court permitted Sun Pharma to manufacture and export its drug to markets where Novo holds no patent rights, but barred sales within India until March 2026, when key patents expire.

Novo Nordisk moved the Delhi High Court to block Sun Pharmaceutical Industries from launching its own semaglutide-based weight-loss product domestically, alleging patent infringement. The court permitted Sun Pharma to manufacture and export its drug to markets where Novo holds no patent rights, but barred sales within India until March 2026, when key patents expire. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: In a related case, the Delhi High Court ruled against Novo Nordisk's request to block Dr Reddy's production of semaglutide for export. The case will be reviewed in January, as Indian drugmakers prepare for a competitive market once the patent expires in 2026 What this means for patients ALSO READ: Ten diabetes-friendly grains to steady blood sugar and support weight loss For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS For many Indian patients and clinicians, Ozempic’s local launch signals improved access to an internationally validated diabetes therapy. Amid rising lifestyle-related diseases, the availability of newer treatment options at competitive pricing could offer meaningful health benefits.