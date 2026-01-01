Diabetes-related inflammation may harm male fertility, study suggests

Diabetes is widely known for its effects on blood sugar, heart health and nerves, but growing evidence suggests it may also quietly undermine male fertility. A large review of global research has found that diabetes is strongly linked to male infertility, with chronic inflammation emerging as a key biological pathway behind the damage.

The findings come from a study titled 'Inflammation-mediated effects of diabetes mellitus on male fertility: a systematic review and meta-analysis', published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology.

Diabetes and fertility: What the study found

Researchers examined studies published between 1972 and 2022 to understand how diabetes affects male reproductive health. They compared fertility outcomes in men with diabetes against non-diabetic controls, looking at sperm quality, hormone levels and biological markers linked to inflammation.

The analysis showed a clear and significant reduction in male fertility among people with diabetes. Men with diabetes were far more likely to experience impaired sperm production and function compared to those without the condition. Key findings included: Type 2 diabetes posed a higher fertility risk than type 1 diabetes

Overall fertility impairment was consistent across multiple studies

Low variability between studies strengthened the reliability of the results Researchers suggest this stronger effect in type-2 diabetes may be linked to long-term high blood sugar, insulin resistance and associated metabolic complications. What is the role of inflammation? One of the most important insights from the study was the role of chronic inflammation.

When the researchers examined biological pathways involved in diabetes-related infertility, inflammation appeared more frequently than oxidative stress, hormonal imbalance or cell death. Inflammatory markers, particularly tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a), were consistently elevated in men with diabetes and poor fertility outcomes. Higher TNF-a levels were linked to: Reduced testosterone

Lower sperm concentration

Poor sperm motility

Reduced testicular weight At the same time, TNF-a levels rose alongside blood glucose levels, suggesting a damaging cycle in which high sugar levels fuel inflammation, which in turn harms reproductive function. To strengthen their findings, the researchers also analysed gene expression data from diabetic testicular tissue. This showed that genes involved in immune activation, inflammatory response and sperm development were significantly altered in diabetes.

These molecular changes provide biological evidence that inflammation does not just accompany fertility problems but actively contributes to them. By identifying inflammation as a central mechanism, the study opens the door to future treatments that target not just blood sugar, but the inflammatory processes that quietly affect fertility. What this means for men with diabetes The study highlights male fertility as an often-overlooked complication of diabetes, particularly type-2 diabetes. While the findings do not mean all men with diabetes will face infertility, they underline the importance of: Good long-term blood sugar control

Managing inflammation and metabolic health

Early medical advice for fertility concerns The authors note that many existing studies rely on animal models, and more large-scale human research is needed. However, the consistency of results across studies suggests the link is real and clinically relevant.