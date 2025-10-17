Diwali 2025: How to protect your lungs and breathe easy amid toxic air

Every Diwali, India’s air quality index nosedives as fine particulate matter surges to hazardous levels, often five to ten times above safety limits. This leads to rising cases of cough, sore throat, breathlessness, and respiratory distress across cities. As the nation prepares for another grand festive week, health experts urge caution.

“During Diwali, fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5 and PM10, shoots up dramatically,” explains Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant, Chest Medicine, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

“These ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. Children, with developing lungs, and elderly people, with weaker immunity, are at higher risk. For those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), these pollutants cause bronchospasm, increased mucus production, and breathlessness.”

And it is not just the lungs that take the hit. “In cardiac patients, pollution-induced oxidative stress can lead to vasoconstriction, tachycardia, and elevated blood pressure, occasionally even triggering cardiac events,” she adds. What are the early warning signs of pollution-related distress? If your throat feels raw, your eyes water constantly, or you’re coughing more than usual, take it seriously. “Typical acute symptoms include throat soreness, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, nasal stuffiness, headache, and fatigue,” says Dr Mahashur. For people with pre-existing respiratory conditions, red flags include needing inhalers more frequently, disturbed sleep due to cough, or reduced ability to perform routine activities.

Can one night of pollution cause lasting damage? For most healthy people, short exposure causes only temporary inflammation that resolves with care. “But for sensitive individuals, especially asthmatics, COPD patients, and children, even a single night of intense exposure can trigger acute attacks or airway hyperreactivity,” warns Dr Mahashur. Over time, repeated annual exposure to Diwali pollution can contribute to chronic bronchitis and reduced lung capacity. When should you see a doctor for a post-Diwali cough? A mild cough that improves within a day or two is generally harmless. “However, persistent or worsening cough , breathlessness, chest pain, mucus production, or fever are signs to seek medical help,” advises Dr Mahashur.

“If asthma or COPD patients find themselves using inhalers more often or struggling with daily activities, they should not delay a medical consultation.” Are masks, air purifiers, or nasal sprays enough to protect you? While prevention is always better than cure, Dr Mahashur emphasises that awareness comes first. “The best protection is realising that Diwali can be celebrated beautifully without firecrackers. Once the air is polluted , we are only doing damage control,” she says. For practical protection: N95 masks (properly fitted) can effectively block PM2.5 particles.

Hepa (high-efficiency particulate air) purifiers help reduce indoor pollutant levels.

Saline nasal sprays clean nasal passages and relieve irritation.

Stay hydrated to clear mucus and soothe inflamed airways.

Keep windows closed during peak pollution hours (evening and early morning).

Add air-purifying plants like areca palm and snake plant indoors.

Limit scented candles and incense sticks, which add to indoor pollution. How can households minimise indoor pollution when outdoor air is toxic? “When air quality is poor, every small change helps,” says Dr Mahashur.