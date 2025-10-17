As Diwali lights up homes and hearts, it also tends to overload our plates, and sometimes our digestive systems. Between laddoos, fried snacks, and endless rounds of festive drinks, many people find themselves battling bloating, acidity, or even that burning reflux just when the celebrations peak.

Festive treats are hard to resist, but understanding how our gut responds can help us avoid the post-festival discomfort.

Why does festive food trigger bloating and acidity?

During Diwali, food is rarely taken in moderation. Large portions, oily snacks, and rich desserts can strain even healthy digestive systems. Carbonated drinks and sweets can cause gas, leading to bloating and discomfort, even in people without digestive problems.

“During festivals, we often take in calorie-dense foods that are high in fat, sugar, and spices. These types of foods can slow down gastric emptying and cause excess acid production in the stomach,” shares Dr Sandeep Pandey, senior consultant and head - Department of Gastroenterology, Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur. He further explains, “Overeating can stretch the stomach, putting pressure on the lower oesophageal sphincter [the valve between the stomach and the oesophagus], which can allow stomach acid to reflux upward.” Role of sugar, oil, and alcohol in gut disruption During Diwali, our gut often bears the brunt of festive feasting. Our gut microbiome, made up of millions of tiny, beneficial bacteria, needs a healthy balance to function well.

“Your gut bacteria thrive on moderation. A sudden load of sugar, refined flour, and alcohol alters the microbial balance, encouraging the growth of gas-producing bacteria. Excess oil and spice can also inflame the intestinal lining,” explains Dr Pratap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda. “This imbalance can lead to gas, bloating, irregular bowel movements, and even lowered resistance to infections,” says Dr Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). IBS, gastritis, and acid reflux during festivals People with pre-existing gut issues such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastritis, or acid reflux often experience flare-ups during Diwali. The sudden change in diet, irregular meal timings, and stress from travel or hosting can worsen their symptoms.

“For them, even small dietary deviations can trigger severe discomfort,” says Dr Chatterjee. Experts advise: Eat small portions throughout the day - this approach prevents overloading the digestive system and reduces the risk of flare-ups.

Avoid skipping meals and overeating at one sitting – sticking to a consistent eating schedule can help maintain digestive balance.

Limit fried, spicy, and acidic foods – consider healthier alternatives or moderation.

Stay hydrated and include probiotic foods like curd or buttermilk.

Consume prescribed medication regularly during this period to prevent flare-ups. ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 guilt-free eating guide: How to relish festive treats mindfully "Space your meals, stay hydrated, and avoid mixing too many rich dishes at once. Even during festivities, balance taste with restraint,” says Dr Chauhan.

Is it indigestion or something more? Occasional heaviness after heavy, festive meals is normal, but persistent discomfort could point to something more. “If you experience persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, black stools, or unexplained fatigue, it may be more than simple indigestion and needs medical attention,” says Dr Chatterjee. If such symptoms persist beyond a few days after Diwali, they may point to gastritis, ulcers, gallbladder issues, or acid reflux disease, says Dr Pandey. Quick fixes for relief Drink lukewarm water or coconut water to aid digestion and reduce acidity.

Fennel (saunf), Cumin (jeera) water, or a pinch of ajwain after meals helps ease bloating.

Avoid lying down immediately after eating - keep a 2–3 hour gap before bedtime.

For those prone to reflux, smaller, frequent meals are better than large festive spreads.

Walk for 10–15 minutes after heavy meals to aid digestion.

Eat fresh fruits like bananas or papaya, which help neutralise acid. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “Mindful eating helps the body register fullness and avoid overeating. Eating slowly, chewing thoroughly, and pausing between servings can significantly reduce bloating,” shares Dr Pandey.