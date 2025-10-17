Why does festive food trigger bloating and acidity?
Role of sugar, oil, and alcohol in gut disruption
IBS, gastritis, and acid reflux during festivals
- Eat small portions throughout the day - this approach prevents overloading the digestive system and reduces the risk of flare-ups.
- Avoid skipping meals and overeating at one sitting – sticking to a consistent eating schedule can help maintain digestive balance.
- Limit fried, spicy, and acidic foods – consider healthier alternatives or moderation.
- Stay hydrated and include probiotic foods like curd or buttermilk.
- Consume prescribed medication regularly during this period to prevent flare-ups.
Is it indigestion or something more?
Quick fixes for relief
- Drink lukewarm water or coconut water to aid digestion and reduce acidity.
- Fennel (saunf), Cumin (jeera) water, or a pinch of ajwain after meals helps ease bloating.
- Avoid lying down immediately after eating - keep a 2–3 hour gap before bedtime.
- For those prone to reflux, smaller, frequent meals are better than large festive spreads.
- Walk for 10–15 minutes after heavy meals to aid digestion.
- Eat fresh fruits like bananas or papaya, which help neutralise acid.
