Millennials at high risk: Heart disease factors surge in India Inc workforce

World Heart Day: The India Inc Heart Index 2025 report warns that millennials are developing hypertension and high cholesterol much earlier, driven by stress, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles

heart attack, heart attack early signs
Rising stress and unhealthy lifestyles are fuelling heart risks among India’s professionals. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Behind laptops and boardrooms, a silent health crisis is unfolding. As we mark World Heart Day 2025, India’s corporate employees, especially millennials, are facing a sharp surge in cardiac arrest risk factors, with stress, long hours and poor lifestyle choices fuelling the problem.
 
According to the 'India Inc Heart Index: Risks & Action Report 2025' by Ekincare, an AI-powered digital health benefits platform for corporates and employees, heart-related risk factors among employees aged 35–45 years have risen by 70 per cent in just three years.
 
Traditionally seen in older adults, conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol and elevated BMI (body mass index) are now showing up earlier. Alarmingly, 38 per cent of employees in their 30s already show high cholesterol or triglyceride levels, putting them on track for serious heart conditions if left unchecked.  ALSO READ | 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health

What did the report find?

 
  • 65 per cent of employees get less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity, fuelling obesity and hypertension.
  • Hypertension now affects one in five employees.
  • Obesity rates are steadily climbing, with BMI levels above 25. (Recommended: 18.5 to 24.9)
  • Chronic stress and digital overload have contributed to a 40 per cent rise in heart disease cases among professionals
 
"We’re seeing heart-related risks emerge much earlier in careers than ever before, a reflection of the intense pace and lifestyle shifts shaping our workforce. This isn’t just a healthcare issue, it's a productivity and sustainability challenge for organisations," said Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and co-founder, Ekincare.

Midlife and beyond: Risks persist

 
While millennials are showing early warning signs, employees aged 45–55 remain the group with the highest prevalence of diagnosed conditions, underscoring how untreated risks in youth translate into heart disease later in life, the report says.
 
Heart problems among professionals are being fuelled by long hours, poor diets, chronic stress and inactivity. Add to this the strain of digital overload and erratic routines, and the case for early intervention becomes unavoidable.
 
If current patterns continue, India could see a steep rise in workplace absenteeism, healthcare costs, and reduced productivity across industries, the report added.  ALSO READ | 5 small daily habits that can save your heart

What actions companies are taking?

 
The report also highlights a positive shift in wellness strategies adopted by companies:
 
  • Sponsor annual health check-ups, boosting participation in screenings to 50–55 per cent.
  • Offer OPD benefits, cardiology consults, and nutrition counselling.
  • Use digital health nudges like app reminders and step challenges to encourage healthier habits.
  • Run mental well-being sessions, yoga classes, and workplace fitness challenges.
 
Such interventions have shown measurable results, with lower stress levels and improved productivity within 6–12 months.
 
"The way forward lies in making preventive care a cultural norm: combining regular screenings, nutrition and mental-wellbeing support with digital tools that make healthy choices easier. If companies take the lead now, they can build a workforce that is not only healthier but more resilient and engaged in the long run,” shared Kalakuntla.
 

Steps to a healthier workforce

 
Protecting heart health isn’t just a medical concern, it is also a workplace priority. The report outlines how organisations can build a culture of prevention and reduce heart risks among employees:
 
  • Promoting active lifestyles through regular breaks, fitness incentives, and ergonomic workstations.
  • Instituting stress reduction workshops, mindfulness practices, and mental health support programmes.
  • Implementing preventive health screenings and incentivising participation with rewards and awareness campaigns.
  For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS          

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportsheart healthcorporate crisishealth problemsHypertension in India

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

