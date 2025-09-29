Millennials at high risk: Heart disease factors surge in India Inc workforce

What did the report find?
- 65 per cent of employees get less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity, fuelling obesity and hypertension.
- Hypertension now affects one in five employees.
- Obesity rates are steadily climbing, with BMI levels above 25. (Recommended: 18.5 to 24.9)
- Chronic stress and digital overload have contributed to a 40 per cent rise in heart disease cases among professionals
Midlife and beyond: Risks persist
What actions companies are taking?
- Sponsor annual health check-ups, boosting participation in screenings to 50–55 per cent.
- Offer OPD benefits, cardiology consults, and nutrition counselling.
- Use digital health nudges like app reminders and step challenges to encourage healthier habits.
- Run mental well-being sessions, yoga classes, and workplace fitness challenges.
Steps to a healthier workforce
- Promoting active lifestyles through regular breaks, fitness incentives, and ergonomic workstations.
- Instituting stress reduction workshops, mindfulness practices, and mental health support programmes.
- Implementing preventive health screenings and incentivising participation with rewards and awareness campaigns.
