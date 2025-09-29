Financial stress and heart attacks: Why money matters as much as cholesterol

Heart attacks are not just about cholesterol or smoking anymore. Doctors are warning that financial stress, such as rising EMIs, job insecurity, and daily money worries, can also strain the heart and increase the risk of cardiac events , especially among young people.

How does money stress damage your heart?

Dr Varun Bansal, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi explains why money stress might be hurting your heart more than that extra buttery paratha.

“Stress isn’t just ‘in your head’. Financial anxiety sets off a chain reaction in your body: cortisol spikes, blood pressure shoots up, heart rate climbs, and sleep takes a hit. Over time, this cocktail leads to inflammation, poor metabolic control, and damage to your arteries. All of this quietly pushes you closer to a heart attack, even if your cholesterol levels look fine on paper,” he said.

Can financial insecurity really matter as much as cholesterol? ALSO READ | 5 small daily habits that can save your heart “Blood pressure, smoking, and LDL cholesterol remain important predictors of heart attacks ,” Dr Bansal clarifies. But studies now show that low socioeconomic status and ongoing money worries are independent predictors of heart disease. In other words, you could be tracking your lipid profile religiously, but if you are drowning in debt or job insecurity, your heart is still under siege. Do financially stressed people fare worse even with normal cholesterol? “Yes,” says Dr Bansal. He notes that patients under financial strain often have poorer outcomes, even when their cholesterol and BP look “under control.” Why? Because they are less likely to stick to prescriptions, afford nutritious food , or go for preventive checkups. Meanwhile, those with stable financial lives can follow healthier habits and access timely care, giving them an edge.

How does financial stress affect daily lifestyle choices? Here is where it hits closest to home. Money worries creep into your grocery list, gym routine, and coping habits. Instead of fresh veggies and lean protein, stressed individuals often reach for cheaper, calorie-heavy comfort foods. Gym memberships feel like a luxury, so workouts get skipped. And the stress spiral often fuels smoking, drinking, or binge eating — short-term relief, long-term harm. Are young people already showing early warning signs? ALSO READ | 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health Unfortunately, yes. Rising rents, student loans, and unstable jobs are leaving young adults exhausted. “We are seeing early warning signs in this group, like hypertension, weight gain, poor sleep, and stress biomarkers,” Dr Bansal warns. These may not feel urgent now, but left unchecked, they lay the foundation for heart attacks and premature atherosclerosis in your 30s and 40s.

Does financial stress hit low-income groups harder? The picture isn’t black and white. Dr Bansal explains that affluent groups often have higher heart disease rates due to sedentary lifestyles and diet issues, while low-income groups suffer more from late diagnoses and poor outcomes because of barriers to healthcare. In both settings, money stress quietly worsens cardiac risk. Why does skipping checkups make the situation worse? Financially stressed people often delay or skip preventive checkups, fearing the cost. That means conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol get diagnosed late, sometimes only after a heart scare. On top of that, mental health support is limited, leaving stress, anxiety, and depression unaddressed. The result? A vicious cycle that keeps the heart under constant strain.