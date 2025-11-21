Home / Health / Even two cigarettes a day raise heart failure risk by 50%, study finds

Even two cigarettes a day raise heart failure risk by 50%, study finds

Even smoking two cigarettes a day can stiffen blood vessels, raise clotting, sharply increase the risk of heart failure and early death, new global research warns about the dangers of 'light' smoking

New evidence reveals that low-intensity smoking still drives major cardiovascular risks. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur
Nov 21 2025
Many people assume that a couple of cigarettes here and there cannot do much harm, but a new analysis tells a very different story.  Researchers examining health data from more than 323,000 adults across 22 long-term studies have found that even two to five cigarettes a day can raise the risk of heart failure by about 50 per cent and the risk of death by 60 per cent.
 
Published in PLOS Medicine, the study titled Association between cigarette smoking status, intensity, and cessation duration with long-term incidence of nine cardiovascular and mortality outcomes: The Cross-Cohort Collaboration (CCC) shows that light smoking is far from low-risk. The damage starts early, the dangers rise sharply, and even decades after quitting, some elevated risk remains.
 
These findings come from one of the largest pooled datasets ever analysed on smoking and heart disease, following participants for up to 19.9 years.

Why does light smoking still cause so much harm?

Even tiny amounts of tobacco smoke:
  • stiffen blood vessels
  • increase clot formation
  • trigger inflammation
  • disturb heart rhythm
  • accelerate plaque buildup
Cardiovascular tissues react intensely to toxins, and the damage begins immediately.

Do more cigarettes mean a higher risk?

The study reveals a steep rise in risk in the early cigarette range. The danger rises sharply from 0 to 20 cigarettes per day, then increases more gradually beyond that. This was confirmed across multiple cardiovascular outcomes including:
  • heart failure
  • coronary heart disease
  • stroke
  • atrial fibrillation
  • all-cause mortality

Does quitting smoking help?

According to the researchers, quitting helps significantly, but the benefits take time to accumulate.
 
The study shows:
  • The biggest drop in risk occurs in the first 10 years after quitting.
  • Risk continues to decline steadily over 20–30 years.
  • Former smokers still have a slightly elevated risk compared with never-smokers, even after three decades.
But the study makes one thing very clear, the risk keeps falling the longer you stay smoke-free.

Is cutting down better than quitting?

Cutting down may feel like progress, but the study strongly warns that it is not enough. According to the authors, smoking fewer cigarettes does reduce risk slightly, but nowhere near the reduction seen when you quit completely.
 
The researchers stress that the earlier you quit, the closer your long-term health trajectories look to those who never smoked. 

First Published: Nov 21 2025

