'Wear sunscreen daily': Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after cancer surgery

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove a form of skin cancer. Sharing a photo of his stitched face on Instagram, the 58-year-old thanked his medical team for their swift treatment and urged his followers to take sun protection seriously with the reminder: “Wear sunscreen daily.”

What happened to Gordon Ramsay?

Ramsay said he had a basal cell carcinoma (BCC) removed. In his Instagram post, he joked that the stitches weren’t from a facelift but stressed the importance of protecting skin from UV damage

Fans and organisations, including Cancer Research UK, praised him for raising awareness. “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously,” the charity wrote.